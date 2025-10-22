Discussions are underway to bring more nuclear power to the Sunflower State. Already, companies have signed MOU's - or "Memorandums of Understanding" to explore the idea. Commentator Scott Carlberg says other states are also embracing advanced nuclear power - and Kansas should get on board.

Advanced Nuclear Power Spices Up Our Energy Future

By Scott Carlberg

When we need reliable, carbon-free power — count on nuclear-generated energy.

In Kansas, the top power plant sits in Burlington: the Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant. It’s been operating since 1985, producing about 10 and a half terawatt-hours of power each year.

What does that mean? A five-watt LED bulb left on for 12 minutes uses one watt-hour of electricity. A terawatt-hour equals one trillion watt-hours. So, Wolf Creek lights up a lot more than your living room.

The next biggest Kansas power plants are coal — in St. Mary’s, producing almost eight terawatt-hours, and La Cygne, about six. Those are 1970s-era coal plants. Coal plants release carbon dioxide and other pollutants into the air. Nuclear plants do not.

We can move beyond power sources that pollute the air, and do that with advanced nuclear plants.

Here’s what I mean, nuclear power is like potato chips. The classic chip is great — but a ridged, sharp cheddar chip? That’s next-level. Advanced nuclear plants are that next level, only better — maybe even the jalapeño-salsa chip of the energy world. They pack a punch.

These new advanced reactors are smaller, air-cooled, and operate at atmospheric pressure — so they’re simpler and safer. Pair one with a heat-storage medium like molten salt, and it becomes a kind of thermal battery, ready to supply power when demand peaks.

To show their modest size, one company built a model on a corner lot in Washington, D.C. It’s so compact, and almost looks like modern art.

Several companies are exploring advanced nuclear in Kansas. Evergy, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, and Bill Gates-backed TerraPower have signed a memorandum of understanding — a promising step toward bringing this technology here. But as we know, a memorandum is just talk until the shovels turn dirt.

Building one of these plants depends on community support, site conditions, an NRC license, and existing power connections.

Wyoming’s already doing it. Tennessee wants to. Kansas ought to.

More than a trillion dollars is expected to flow into advanced nuclear. Kansas should claim its share — for the jobs and commerce these plants will bring, and for the decades of resilient, carbon-free power they’ll produce.

Kansas has the talent, the need, and the opportunity. Let’s grab our share — and pass the chips, please.

Commentator Scott Carlberg spent more than 40 years in the energy communications business, working for corporations, non-profit groups and in the field of higher education. He lives in Leawood.

