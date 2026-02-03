© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

Team England chooses Prairie Village for 2026 World Cup stay

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
The Prairie Village hotel where the English national soccer team will stay this summer.
Laura Ziegler
/
KCUR 89.3
The English Men's National Team will reportedly reside in a hotel in Johnson County during the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The English national soccer team will stay at a hotel in Prairie Village next summer while they compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports say.

According to the British tabloid The Daily Mail, the team has booked all 54 rooms at the Inn at Meadowbrook for their stay. On their website, the hotel says their design is rooted in “an English Cottage aesthetic.”

England will not play any of its early games in Kansas City. The team is slated to play its group stage matches in Dallas, New York and Boston; but requested their training site be Swope Soccer Village.

According to the Daily Mail, England chose to stay in Kansas City for its central location.

Other major teams also chose Kansas City as their base camp. Argentina and the Netherlands also want to reside in the city for the duration of the tournament, and Algeria wants its base in Lawrence.

No other team has been linked to a specific training site yet. At least two teams can stay at the Sporting KC and the Kansas City Current facilities. Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas is another possible option.

FIFA could announce where each team will train in a matter of weeks, according to Pam Kramer, CEO of KC2026, Kansas City’s World Cup organizing committee.
Kowthar Shire
Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR. Email her at kshire@kcur.org
See stories by Kowthar Shire