Classics Live 239: Beautiful chamber music from 2025 Sunflower Music Festival
Published January 1, 2026 at 8:00 PM CST
In the second night of the Festival, it begins with the Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp. Also the String Quartet by Samuel Barber that contains the profound Adagio for Strings as the slow movement.