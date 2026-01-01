© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classics Live

Classics Live 239: Beautiful chamber music from 2025 Sunflower Music Festival

Published January 1, 2026 at 8:00 PM CST
Free concerts in June at White Concert Hall at Washburn University
Free concerts in June at White Concert Hall at Washburn University

In the second night of the Festival, it begins with the Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp. Also the String Quartet by Samuel Barber that contains the profound Adagio for Strings as the slow movement.

Classics Live 2026