Some Kansas City residents are upset by the Chiefs' planned move. For others, 'it'll still be home'

The news on Monday that the Kansas City Chiefs are moving across the state line drew excitement from Kansas public officials and disappointment from Missouri's.

But what about the more than 2 million people who call the Kansas City metro home? KCUR spoke to residents in both states to gauge how they're feeling about the major change.

For Chris Smalley, from Prairie Village, Kansas, the Chiefs heading to Wyandotte County will be a good opportunity to use his family’s season tickets and enjoy the benefits of the shopping district that is part of the billion-dollar deal that secured the team for Kansas.

He’s a little concerned about the deal not going through.

“So many times we’ve seen tax incentives go south,” Smalley said. “It ends up costing the people the money instead of the billionaires.”

But because the deal involves the Chiefs, Smalley has some hope it might hold up.

Monday’s announcement by team owners and Kansas public officials calls for a $3 billion domed stadium that will open at the start of the 2031 NFL season in Wyandotte County and new team headquarters and training facilities in Olathe in Johnson County.

State officials said 60% of the project will be financed with public funds through the state’s Sales and Tax Revenue, or STAR, bonds, and a sports-betting revenue fund created to attract a professional sports team to Kansas.

Public officials in Missouri responded to the news with disappointment over losing the NFL franchise that has called Kansas City home for decades. Many said they remain hopeful that the Royals, who are looking to build a new ballpark when their lease expires at Truman Sports Complex in 2031, will stay in Missouri, although no plans have been disclosed.

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3FM Chris Smalley, of Prairie Village. Kansas, spoke to KCUR while shopping on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gwendolyn Bauer from midtown Kansas City said a lot of her friends are upset about the move.

“Just because they’re supposed to be a Missouri representative team, and now they’re switching to Kansas,” Bauer said.

Bauer said her parents go to games pretty often, while she tends to watch them on television. But she’s attended concerts at Arrowhead Stadium, and said she can understand the desire for a nicer and bigger stadium like the one slated to be built in Kansas.

Some residents closer to Arrowhead Stadium hold stronger feelings about the move.

Stephen Steffes is general manager at Dixon’s Famous Chili Parlor in Independence, Missouri. The restaurant has been in business for more than 100 years and is just a five-minute drive from the stadium.

Steffes told KCUR’s Up To Date he is devastated by the news and wonders what will be next for the iconic restaurant.

“You know, we're actually not even open on Sundays, but the Chiefs being here in this area keeps this area relevant and vibrant,” Steffes said. “I already thought the Royals were gone and kind of accepted that and was praying and hoping that Arrowhead would stay and finally revitalize this area more, like they've talked about for years.”

Steffes said he feels that the success of the restaurant on 40 Highway has been in large part due to the proximity of the Chiefs and the Royals.

“The thought of them tearing that place down just is crazy to me. I feel like without the stadiums, there’s not a lot of reason to come here,” Steffes said. “There’s not a lot of foot traffic. I’m really scared of what it means, to be honest.”

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Personal trainer Grant Bradshaw, from left, with his daughters Harper Bradshaw, 11, and Kinley Bradshaw, 13, on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

For other residents, it doesn’t matter what side of the state line the team plays on.

Grant Bradshaw is a personal trainer who works in Kansas City, Kansas, and lives in Kansas City, Missouri. He said he feared the possibility of the team moving farther away, like Dallas, where the Chiefs originally launched. But a move less than an hour away in Kansas won’t change the experience for him.

Bradshaw said he feels lucky the team will still be nearby.

“I'm just glad it’s home. Either way, it’ll still be home; either way, we're moving on to something newer and bigger and better,” Bradshaw said. “In my opinion, if it just moves across the line, we didn’t lose it.”

It doesn’t hurt that after the move, Chiefs fans will get to enjoy games in extreme or inclement weather inside a new domed stadium, Bradshaw said. He also thinks that because Kansas officials confirmed that fans will still be able to tailgate before games, the overall experience and culture will stay the same.

“I don’t think anything will stop our fans as long as it’s just across the line,” Bradshaw said. “I really don't. I still think it’ll be just as rowdy.”