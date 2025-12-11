Kansas City World Cup tickets are for sale again. Here's how to get them, and the cost

FIFA has opened up the next round of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, for the first time since fans found out who is playing where and when in the first round of matches.

Kansas City will host six matches at Arrowhead Stadium – four with opponents already determined, and two later rounds to be decided as teams advance.

In Kansas City, tickets for:

Argentina versus Algeria at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 cost $265 to $700.

Ecuador versus Curaçao at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 cost $180-$500

Tunisia versus the Netherlands at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 cost $180-500

Algeria versus Austria will at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 cost $140-$450

The Round of 32 match, opponents TBD, on Friday, July 3 cost $200-$520

The quarterfinal match, opponents TBD, on Saturday, July 11 cost $535-$1,265

Fans can enter a draw for this third phase of ticketing, the Random Selection Draw, from now through Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Once again, entering the draw does not guarantee you a ticket, and demand will likely be very high. Fans who have registered through FIFA’s ticketing site can apply for a ticket to particular matches. FIFA offers several pricing levels, but a pair of tickets to a Kansas City match starts at a minimum of $280.

Ticket application results will be announced on Feb. 6, 2026.

You will have to enter a payment method to apply. If your application succeeds, FIFA will automatically charge your card for that amount, starting Feb. 9, 2026. Find out more information here.

The first and second rounds happened earlier this year, before opponents had been announced. First-come, first-served tickets will also open up closer to the start of the tournament.