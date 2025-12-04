KPR Says Farewell to Classical Friend Cordelia Brown

After more than four decades of bringing music to radio listeners, Kansas Public Radio's beloved classical friend, Cordelia Brown, is signing off. She will conclude her career in radio with a final appearance on KPR’s Morning Classical from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Dec. 15.

Cordelia was first heard on the air in 1979, when she joined as a host of classical music programming at Radio Kansas in Hutchinson at the age of 18. Her love of music was bolstered by a “jazz fanatic” father and her mother, who was especially keen on 20th century opera. Cordelia’s appreciation for music was also highlighted through her role as a musician herself, playing both the violin and piano.

KANU listeners were introduced to Cordelia when she was brought on to host Music by Candlelight in the early 1980s. Though a brief stint hosting classical at KXTR-FM in Kansas City and later WITF TV/FM in Harrisburg, Penn., sent her traveling across the country, she returned to KANU in 1991 and has been here for most of that time since.

Kansas Public Radio Cordelia records a show in a KANU studio, 1990s.

KPR Program Director and host of the Retro Cocktail Hour, Darrell Brogdon, has worked with Cordelia during the full length of her tenure at the station. "Cordelia has been such a great colleague. Her dedication to the music and the mission of KPR has been unbreakable," Brogdon commended. "During her time as Music Director, Cordelia has increased the number of live studio performances and produced Classics Live, our weekly performance series drawn from concerts throughout our listening area. Cordelia deserves all accolades for the splendid job she's done for KPR listeners everywhere!"

Casual and devoted listeners alike know Cordelia for her willingness to be everyone’s “classical friend,” and for her dedication to spreading the joy of music during every moment of her programming. As KPR’s Classical Music Director, she has highlighted hundreds of musicians from across the country in the station’s Live Performance Studio, with a particular emphasis on local music being made right here in the Sunflower State. That emphasis carried over into other programming such as her show Classics Live, airing exclusively local performances, and events such as KPR’s Live Day, which brings free classical concerts to our community.

1 of 2 — KU Glee Club Live Day 2025.png Cordelia Brown introducing the KU Glee Club as the first performers during Live Day 2025. 2 of 2 When KPR moved to its new building in 2003, Cordelia began broadcasting live from Studio A, pictured above. Kansas Public Radio

“Every good piece of classical music tells a story,” Brown said. “I hope I can help KPR listeners find those stories or meanings within the pieces, which can vary so much depending on the person, the hearing or the performance. And above all, classical music is for everybody, regardless of how much you know or how good your stereo is. It’s just like books or movies or artwork; you just like what you like, and there’s always so much more you can discover.”

KPR’s Destiny Ann Mermagen will take over as host of Morning Classical beginning Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m. Details on additional updates to KPR classical programming to come soon.

Kansas Public Radio invites listeners to congratulate Cordelia on her retirement or share a message in tribute of her time on the air at the link provided below.

CONGRATULATE CORDELIA ON HER RETIREMENT