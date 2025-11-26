© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

'Extremely disappointed': Wichita reports another delay for city's new water treatment plant

KMUW | By Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:29 AM CST
Hugo Phan
/
KMUW, File Photo
Work at Wichita's new water treatment plant is on hold because of mechanical failures. The $574 million project, which broke ground at 21st and Hoover in 2020, has been plagued with delays.

Work at Wichita's new water treatment plant is on hold because of mechanical failures. The project, now estimated to cost $574 million, broke ground at 21st and Hoover in 2020 and has been plagued with delays.

More than six years after work began on Wichita's Northwest Water Treatment Plant, work has “ceased” — and it’s not because the plant is finished.

Wichita city officials announced Wednesday that “ongoing issues” with the plant’s clarifiers has caused work to stop at the facility.

“The City Council and City staff are extremely disappointed with the continued pattern of missed deadlines from WWP (Wichita Water Partners) for bringing the plant online,” city officials said in a news release.

“The City understands and shares residents’ frustration with the continued delays in completing this project.”

The water treatment plant at 21st and Hoover is meant to replace the city’s 80-year-old drinking water treatment plant. It’s budgeted at $574 million and is the single largest public works project in the city’s history.

The plant clarifiers are singular as well. City officials say that they are some of the largest built in the country. Clarifiers are giant settling tanks that remove suspended solids — like silt, sand, bacteria and algae — from the water being treated. Clarifiers play an important role in multiple parts of the treatment process.

KMUW will continue to update this report.
