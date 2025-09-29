Holiday Cheer Awaits At KPR's Big Band Christmas

KPR's Member pre-sale goes live Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. Please watch your email inbox to receive your promo code. Interested in gaining access to the pre-sale? Become a KPR Member today!

General admission tickets go live Saturday, Oct. 11, at 9 a.m. Check back here for site access.

KPR's beloved holiday jazz concert, Big Band Christmas, returns on Saturday, December 13, to Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kan. Join us as we celebrate the season and dance the night away with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

This is our most popular event of the year and seats have been known to sell out, especially our tabled seating near the dance floor. Don't wait!

Jake Jacobson / Kansas Public Radio From the Liberty Hall balcony; below, the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

* Please keep in mind that ALL seats are reserved this year , meaning the seat you select on Liberty Hall's ticket website will indicate exactly where you will sit either in the balcony, on the floor or at a table. No need to worry about being first in line on the night of the show to claim the best seat: you can now claim it from the comfort of home when purchasing!*

Need ADA or wheelchair accommodations? Please contact the Liberty Hall events team at libertyhallevents@gmail.com to purchase your tickets.

Additional questions may be directed to Emily DeMarchi at emdemarchi@ku.edu.