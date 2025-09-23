© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Whirlwind Words: Power Public Radio This Fall

Kansas Public Radio
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:30 AM CDT

Public media is one of our most valuable resources in a democracy. In a world of paywalls and subscription services, Kansas Public Radio remains accessible to everyone in our region, regardless of their ability to pay. As you have likely heard, all federal funding for public broadcasting has been eliminated through an act of Congress. Public radio’s accessibility relies on your support now. This fall, we're asking you to become a monthly member to help us maintain this vital resource for our community.

While we no longer receive federal funding, we remain committed to serving everyone in Kansas and beyond. By starting a monthly membership or making a one-time gift, you're investing in a public resource that keeps our entire community informed and connected. Your contribution ensures that KPR can continue to provide free, high-quality journalism and inspiring music to all, regardless of their financial situation. Call 888-577-5268 or go to our online giving form to start your monthly membership right now. Your gift will help ensure that KPR continues to be a truly democratic resource, free and open to all who seek to be informed. Plus, during the fall membership drive, we have additional incentives to give!

In the KANU studio, the highlight of Bill’s time at the University of Kansas. A place of academic refinement and classical music, this was where Bill honed his iconic broadcasting voice.
1 of 7  — 03. Student at KANU (width 4).jpeg
In the KANU studio, the highlight of Bill’s time at the University of Kansas. A place of academic refinement and classical music, this was where Bill honed his iconic broadcasting voice.
“For God’s sake, take cover.” Bill standing in front of the weather wall during the Topeka Tornado. This was the moment that solidified the trajectory of his life toward broadcasting.
2 of 7  — 06. Topeka Tornado.jpg
“For God’s sake, take cover.” Bill standing in front of the weather wall during the Topeka Tornado. This was the moment that solidified the trajectory of his life toward broadcasting.
Bill preparing his notes before a broadcast in the original WBBM-TV studio in the late 1960s. This was before Wussler and Sauter rebuilt the WBBM Newsroom and moved the news desk from a sound stage into the working newsroom.
3 of 7  — 07. Original WBBM-TV.jpg
Bill preparing his notes before a broadcast in the original WBBM-TV studio in the late 1960s. This was before Wussler and Sauter rebuilt the WBBM Newsroom and moved the news desk from a sound stage into the working newsroom.
In 1982, Bill got behind this desk as a network anchor, fulfilling the dream of every television journalist.
4 of 7  — 25. CBS Morning News.jpg
In 1982, Bill got behind this desk as a network anchor, fulfilling the dream of every television journalist.
Bill Kurtis and Peter Sagal, laughing at the week’s news during a live taping of Wait, Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me!
5 of 7  — 31. Wait Wait.png
Bill Kurtis and Peter Sagal, laughing at the week’s news during a live taping of Wait, Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me!
Bill Kurtis, KANU alumnus and longtime journalist, launches his memoir "Whirlwind: My Life Reporting the News" during an event at Maceli's in Lawrence on September 18, 2025.
6 of 7  — DSC03914-2.jpg
Bill Kurtis, KANU alumnus and longtime journalist, launches his memoir "Whirlwind: My Life Reporting the News" during an event at Maceli's in Lawrence on September 18, 2025.
Photo by Jeffery Burkhead, Backstory Photography
Bill Kurtis accepts the Governor's Proclamation that September 21 is now Bill Kurtis Day during his stop at Maceli's in Lawrence for the launch of his memoir "Whirlwind" on September 18, 2025.
7 of 7  — DSC00079.jpg
Bill Kurtis accepts the Governor's Proclamation that September 21 is now Bill Kurtis Day during his stop at Maceli's in Lawrence for the launch of his memoir "Whirlwind" on September 18, 2025.
Photo by Jeffery Burkhead, Backstory Photography

We're offering a very special thank-you gift this drive - a SIGNED copy of Bill Kurtis's new memoir - Whirlwind: My Life Reporting the News. When you donate $20/month or more, you may claim your copy!

We're also kicking off the drive with our Power Breakfast on Friday, 9/26, where a pool of challenge donors will match your gift dollar-for-dollar between 7-8:30 a.m., when we'll try to raise an entire day of fundraising in just 90 minutes!

Donate during Sustaining Member Monday (9/29) when an anonymous Topeka donor will be appealing to 73 new and upgrading Sustainers with a $10,000 challenge.

Donate online or give us a call at 888-577-5268. And thank you for your support of KPR!
Latest Updates from KPR