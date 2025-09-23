Whirlwind Words: Power Public Radio This Fall

Public media is one of our most valuable resources in a democracy. In a world of paywalls and subscription services, Kansas Public Radio remains accessible to everyone in our region, regardless of their ability to pay. As you have likely heard, all federal funding for public broadcasting has been eliminated through an act of Congress . Public radio’s accessibility relies on your support now. This fall, we're asking you to become a monthly member to help us maintain this vital resource for our community.

While we no longer receive federal funding, we remain committed to serving everyone in Kansas and beyond. By starting a monthly membership or making a one-time gift, you're investing in a public resource that keeps our entire community informed and connected. Your contribution ensures that KPR can continue to provide free, high-quality journalism and inspiring music to all, regardless of their financial situation. Call 888-577-5268 or go to our online giving form to start your monthly membership right now. Your gift will help ensure that KPR continues to be a truly democratic resource, free and open to all who seek to be informed. Plus, during the fall membership drive, we have additional incentives to give!

1 of 7 — 03. Student at KANU (width 4).jpeg In the KANU studio, the highlight of Bill’s time at the University of Kansas. A place of academic refinement and classical music, this was where Bill honed his iconic broadcasting voice. 2 of 7 — 06. Topeka Tornado.jpg “For God’s sake, take cover.” Bill standing in front of the weather wall during the Topeka Tornado. This was the moment that solidified the trajectory of his life toward broadcasting. 3 of 7 — 07. Original WBBM-TV.jpg Bill preparing his notes before a broadcast in the original WBBM-TV studio in the late 1960s. This was before Wussler and Sauter rebuilt the WBBM Newsroom and moved the news desk from a sound stage into the working newsroom. 4 of 7 — 25. CBS Morning News.jpg In 1982, Bill got behind this desk as a network anchor, fulfilling the dream of every television journalist. 5 of 7 — 31. Wait Wait.png Bill Kurtis and Peter Sagal, laughing at the week’s news during a live taping of Wait, Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me! 6 of 7 — DSC03914-2.jpg Bill Kurtis, KANU alumnus and longtime journalist, launches his memoir "Whirlwind: My Life Reporting the News" during an event at Maceli's in Lawrence on September 18, 2025. Photo by Jeffery Burkhead, Backstory Photography 7 of 7 — DSC00079.jpg Bill Kurtis accepts the Governor's Proclamation that September 21 is now Bill Kurtis Day during his stop at Maceli's in Lawrence for the launch of his memoir "Whirlwind" on September 18, 2025. Photo by Jeffery Burkhead, Backstory Photography

We're offering a very special thank-you gift this drive - a SIGNED copy of Bill Kurtis's new memoir - Whirlwind: My Life Reporting the News. When you donate $20/month or more, you may claim your copy!

We're also kicking off the drive with our Power Breakfast on Friday, 9/26, where a pool of challenge donors will match your gift dollar-for-dollar between 7-8:30 a.m., when we'll try to raise an entire day of fundraising in just 90 minutes!

Donate during Sustaining Member Monday (9/29) when an anonymous Topeka donor will be appealing to 73 new and upgrading Sustainers with a $10,000 challenge.

Donate online or give us a call at 888-577-5268. And thank you for your support of KPR!