Author Karen Russell's new book examines memory, magic, and the stories we tell ourselves

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Author Karen Russell has just released a new book. This time, the setting is rural Nebraska, and revolves around a handful of characters dealing with the aftermath of the notorious "Black Sunday" dust storm of 1935. It's a story about magic, secrets, and the memories that make up a community's shared experience. She spoke with KPR's Laura Lorson about what inspired her unusual take on history, storytelling, and the nature of memory.

photo by Annette Hornischer / Alfred A. Knopf Publishers Author Karen Russell

Karen Russell is a Pulitzer Prize finalist, winner of a MacArthur Fellowship, and bestselling author of six books of fiction. She'll be signing books at the Raven Bookstore in Lawrence on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Raven Bookstore website, ravenbookstore.com. She spoke with KPR's Laura Lorson.