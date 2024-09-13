91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Classics Live 204: newEar in the Ruel Joyce Recital Series at JCCC
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:17 PM CDT
Flutist Christina Webster. Pianist Charles Dickinson. Cellist Sascha Groschang. These three members of Kansas City's contemporary music ensemble newEar present new music from Stacy Garrop, Jin Ta, Chen Yi, Bohuslav Martinu and more.