Classics Live

Classics Live 204: newEar in the Ruel Joyce Recital Series at JCCC

Published September 13, 2024 at 1:17 PM CDT
Kansas City's newEar Modern Music Ensemble

Flutist Christina Webster. Pianist Charles Dickinson. Cellist Sascha Groschang. These three members of Kansas City's contemporary music ensemble newEar present new music from Stacy Garrop, Jin Ta, Chen Yi, Bohuslav Martinu and more.

