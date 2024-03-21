Third adult and third juvenile charged in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

Prosecutors charged a 20-year-old who was wearing a green teddy bear backpack with second-degree murder Thursday, allegedly stemming from a verbal argument during the Super Bowl victory rally shootings.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that Terry J. Young, who was arrested on March 20, was also charged with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities also announced Thursday that they had detained and charged a third juvenile in family court. The 15-year-old was charged late Wednesday with two felonies: unlawful use of a weapon — shooting at a person and armed criminal action, according to a release from the court.

Young is the third adult charged in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan and 24 others during the February 14 rally near Union Station following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. Lyndell Mays, 23, and Dominic Miller, 18, were both charged earlier and are being held under $1 million bond. Miller is still hospitalized with injuries from the shootings.

Two juveniles were previously charged in family court and three men face federal firearms charges in connection with the shooting.

Still, more charges are expected, Baker said, adding that the “remarkable” police investigation and the number of individuals impacted by the shootings “stretches beyond anything” she has seen before.

"We get complicated cases, but this case has been challenging," Baker said.

The shootings started after two groups faced off in the middle of the crowd, according to a probable cause statement, and focused on an individual in a red windbreaker jacket. Young and others in “Group 1” walked up to that person, who was part of “Group 2,” stared at them and a verbal argument began, documents show. Someone produced a firearm, and Young did, too. He began shooting and then took off on foot, the documents say.

Surveillance tape shows Young wearing “a very distinct backpack, that appears to be a bear, that is half green and half yellow, and other colors," the probable cause statement says. Police later tracked him through his Facebook page, where he was celebrating his 20th birthday, and a rap video on YouTube, where he was wearing “the same distinct green bear backpack as is seen in the parade shooting surveillance video,” documents show.

Young’s cell phone showed a text chain about the shootings, and police connected him through a Cash App account, the documents show.

Mays was earlier accused of pulling his gun first; Miller is accused of firing the fatal bullet that killed Lopez-Galvan.