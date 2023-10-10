© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

KPR's Big Band Christmas Returns!

Kansas Public Radio
Published October 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT
Emily Fisher
Kansas Public Radio

KPR's beloved holiday jazz concert, Big Band Christmas, returns on December 9 to Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas. Join us as we celebrate the season and dance the night away with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

The 2023 concert tickets are on sale now, to KPR members only! Check your inbox for your pre-sale code and instructions on how to purchase tickets.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 14.

Need ADA or wheelchair accommodations? Please contact the Liberty Hall events team at libertyhallevents@gmail.com to purchase your tickets.

Interested in becoming a KPR member? Reach out to Membership Director Max Paley at mpaley@ku.edu or (785) 864-5268 to learn more and claim your pre-sale code.