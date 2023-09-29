Headlines for Friday, September 29, 2023

Senator Marshall Expresses Concerns About Possible Shutdown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a federal government shutdown looms, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshal of Kansas is speaking out about his concerns over what could happen if Congress fails to reach a budget agreement before Saturday's deadline. Congress remains divided on the budget. If they don’t pass spending bills this week, federal workers could be furloughed. Some federal assistance programs like SNAP and WIC would stop. KSNT TV reports that Sen. Marshall calls the standoff a financial crisis and he says it’s a bi-partisan problem because neither party has been able to live within a budget. If the House can’t come to a decision by Saturday night, the federal government will shut down until they can. If that happens, Marshall said Social Security checks will still go out. It’s considered a mandatory program and isn’t funding by shorter-term appropriations bills. Medicare and Veterans Affairs benefits will also continue. But it would threaten food assistance for 47,000 women, infants and children in Kansas. The WIC program would run out of money within a few days. Thousands of federal employees in Kansas would be forced to continue working without pay. Active duty military personnel would stop getting paychecks along with other federal workers such as air traffic controllers, TSA agents, and others deemed critical. That could lead to economic fallout for restaurants, stores and other businesses as those workers wait to see if they’ll receive retroactive pay.

Stormont Vail Drops Vaccination Requirement for Employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health in Topeka will no longer require healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move comes as updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are now starting to become available. Hospital officials say that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ended the requirement that healthcare workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 25. As a result, several regional systems have ended their own vaccine requirements. WIBW TV reports that the health network will continue to follow all infection prevention protocols while caring for those with suspected or confirmed respiratory illnesses, that includes appropriate PPE and facial protection. Any hospital employee who does catch the virus must report that information to their manager. Hospital administrators are strongly recommending that staff members, volunteers, vendors, and others receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available but after tomorrow, Oct. 1, it will not be required.

Lawmaker Threatens KDWP Funding over Potential Deer Baiting Ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A Republican state lawmaker has threatened to strip funding from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks if it bans people from baiting deer with piles of food. The state’s wildlife commissioners are considering a restriction on deer baiting to slow the spread of fatal chronic wasting disease. Representative Lewis Bloom, is a farmer in Clay Center and serves on a committee that oversees the wildlife agency’s budget. He told commissioners that he will retaliate by proposing an immediate $1 million cut if the panel approves a ban. Bloom’s threat came at a public hearing as the state’s wildlife commissioners consider restricting deer baiting to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, which is related to mad cow disease and fatally damages the brains of deer. Kansas is one of only a few states that still allows baiting. State wildlife officials say they are also concerned about other problems, such as damage to crops and natural areas caused by high deer and raccoon concentrations around feeders. Representative Bloom also said another lawmaker, who owns a hunting lodge, would help him make the cuts. The lodge owner, Republican Representative Ken Corbet, brushed off concerns that it was a conflict of interest. He says any cuts would need to be proposed and debated in the committee.

Farm Bill Extension Facing Deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Harvest Public Media) — On Saturday, September 30th, the federal government runs out of money. The government will also let the farm bill lapse if lawmakers don’t pass a new one or extend the old one. Congress missing farm bill deadlines has become common in the 21st century, but a delay could have long-reaching implications for agriculture in Kansas and throughout the Midwest. 2002 was the last farm bill passed without needing an extension. Since then, farm bills have been approved by congress well after their fiscal year deadlines. One of the reasons it’s become common to blow by the fall deadline: the negative impacts don’t come until January. That’s when the U-S would fall back on nearly 75-year-old farm bills. It’s what policy experts call “permanent legislation. It’s widely expected that lawmakers will extend the farm bill until the end of the year. Exactly how the government funding fight plays into that extension is unclear.

Kobach Proposes Bill to Ban Foreign Land Sales in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has proposed a bill banning foreign entities from buying up Kansas farmland. Kobach’s proposal would bar foreign people or corporations from buying more than 10 acres of land in Kansas. He told lawmakers the measure is needed to preserve national security and protect the food supply from Chinese-owned companies. During a legislative committee meeting, Bob Fu of the nonprofit group ChinaAid said he supports Kobach’s plan because large land purchases could strengthen China’s government. “This piece of legislation has nothing to do with race, ethnicity or even nationality. It’s about the threat to our state and country,” Fu said. Twenty-four states have passed similar laws. Kobach’s proposal echoes several bills introduced in the Kansas Legislature last session that did not make it to a vote.

Governor Issues State of Disaster Emergency for Wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation Thursday, due to an increase in fire weather conditions expected to continue through the middle of next week. The governor's office said through a release that warm, windy conditions and low relative humidity will create high to very-high fire weather danger, especially in the central and western parts of the state. The declaration allows the Kansas Forest Service and other state agencies to be prepared with resources if they're needed. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is at an enhanced steady state to assist counties and local authorities if needed.

DOJ Awards Funds for Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The US Department of Justice has announced that the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office will receive more than $650,000 in federal funding for anti-human trafficking efforts. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay announced the new funding to support a dedicated Human Trafficking Intelligence Analyst for the Sheriff’s Office, and a Task Force Coordinator to work from the District Attorney’s Office. WIBW TV reports that the new personnel will work together to amplify the work of the Kaw Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, which has local, state and federal partners working in Shawnee, Osage and Jackson Counties. This funding is a result of the county’s application for the federal Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking Grant program which brings law enforcement and victim service providers together to provide victim-centered and trauma-informed investigations and services.

Dozens Gather for UAW Solidarity Rally

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - More than 100 people gathered Wednesday at the GM plant in Kansas City, Kansas, to rally in solidarity with the striking United Auto Workers. Members of Kansas City’s UAW Local 31, are not striking yet, but say they are willing and eager to join the strike when called. The 2,000 workers at General Motors' Fairfax Assembly Plant were temporarily laid off last week because of a parts shortage caused by striking workers at GM’s Wentzville, Missouri plant outside of St. Louis. Third-generation GM worker Nikita Chappell says this fight is about getting back what union members gave up during the 2008 recession: "I am ready to stand for as long as we need to t get what we deserve." Chappell said. UAW members nationwide want cost of living adjustments, a nearly 40% pay raise, and a return of medical benefits and pensions for all workers.

Enrollment Up at Most Kansas Universities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Enrollment at most Kansas universities increased this fall. The Kansas Board of Regents has just released enrollment figures showing a trend toward reversal of long-term declines in enrollment. The Board says that, in all, there are 168,422 students enrolled in the state's public higher education system. The University of Kansas just welcomed its largest-ever freshman class with 5,259 new Jayhawks attending classes this fall, that’s up 18% from last year. Wichita State University says this fall’s enrollment is the highest in its 128-year history with 17,548 students. That is an increase of 3.7% over last year. And Kansas State University in Manhattan saw its first enrollment increase in nine years with 19,745 students enrolled. Headcounts are up across the state’s higher education system, which experienced a 2% overall increase compared to last year. Technical colleges grew the most, increasing 8.6%. One outlier is Emporia State University, which is down more than 12%. Emporia State fired dozens of tenured faculty members last fall and eliminated several programs and majors.

Kansas Republicans Renew Push for Flat Income Tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Republican leaders are touring the state to garner support for reviving a flat state income tax that was vetoed by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly in the last legislative session. Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins says the flat tax will be one of his top priorities in the upcoming session. GOP lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a flat tax last session by just one vote. The measure would eliminate the current tiered income tax system and put a single tax rate in place. Governor Kelly says the plan mostly benefits wealthy people. She is unlikely to sign such a bill if it lands on her desk again but proponents think there will be enough votes in the upcoming session to override her veto. “I think that certainly, we have some work to do,” Hawkins says,” but this is an election year, and an election year tends to change things.” Kelly says she still opposes the plan and calls it fiscally irresponsible.

Kansas Governor Vows to Again Push for Medicaid Expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) — Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is once again making her case for expanding Medicaid, but Republican leaders seem unlikely to go along. Kelly is touring Kansas in support of Medicaid expansion, which she has indicated will be her top priority next legislative session. She says expanding access to health insurance will grow the Kansas economy. “We have left six-and-a-half-billion dollars of Kansas taxpayer money in Washington D.C. to be distributed to other states for them to take care of their folks," she said. Republican leaders announced last week they will fight expansion saying it is too costly and provides benefits to people who choose not to work. Kelly says that expanded health care coverage would also create thousands of jobs in Kansas. “Those are our taxpayer dollars that should be coming back here so that we can spend it on our citizens, on our hospitals, our communities," she said. Kansas is one of 10 states that has not adopted Medicaid expansion.

Activists Fear the End of Extra SNAP Benefits Is Leading to Worsening Child Hunger

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansans are getting $14.5 million less in food assistance a month after the end of increased pandemic benefits. Monthly food stamp allotments were increased during the pandemic. But those extra benefits ended in February. A new report says the decreased benefits are affecting 63,000 Kansas households. People getting the minimum benefit amount used to get $281 a month. Now, they get just $23. Gina Plata-Nino is the SNAP deputy director for the Food Research and Action Center. She’s urging states and the federal government to invest more in the program. “Whether or not they take action, hunger is (still) there," she said. "How do they address it?” The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature has added more restrictions to SNAP benefits in recent years, making an expansion of benefits unlikely. “The majority of SNAP users – almost 70% – are kids, children," Plata-Nino said.

Biden Vetoes Two Republican-Led Bills to Revoke Protections for Lesser Prairie Chicken and Northern Bat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has vetoed Republican-sponsored bills intended to undo federal protections for two endangered species that have seen their populations plummet over the years: the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat.

The two GOP measures would overturn “science-based rulemaking" that offers important protections for the once-abundant species and would undermine the Endangered Species Act, Biden said.

“The lesser prairie-chicken serves as an indicator for healthy grasslands and prairies, making the species an important measure of the overall health of America’s grasslands,'' the White House wrote late Tuesday in a veto statement about the prairie bird. It's a member of the grouse family found in parts of the Midwest and Southwest, including the oil-rich Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas. The bird’s range also extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Environmentalists have long sought stronger federal protections for the prairie bird, which they consider severely at risk due to oil and gas development, livestock grazing and farming, along with roads and power lines. The crow-size, terrestrial birds are known for spring courtship rituals that include flamboyant dances by the males as they make a cacophony of clucking, cackling and booming sounds.

The long-eared bat is one of 12 bat types decimated by a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome. The disease has spread across nearly 80% of the bat's historic range in the eastern and north-central United States and has caused estimated population declines of at least 97%.

“Bats are critical to healthy, functioning ecosystems and contribute at least $3 billion annually to the United States agriculture economy through pest control and pollination,'' Biden said in a separate veto statement. He said the GOP bill "would undermine America’s proud wildlife conservation traditions and risk extinction of the species.''

The two bills approved by Congress were backed mostly by Republicans and represent rare congressional involvement in matters usually left to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. The Endangered Species Act tasks the executive agencies with deciding which animals and plants to list as endangered or threatened and how to rebuild their populations.

Republicans say protections for the lesser prairie chicken interfere with U.S. oil and gas production and jeopardize thousands of American jobs.

Designation of the bird as an endangered species “is another attack on low-cost energy for the American taxpayers,'' said Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. “It's an attack on jobs in America and it’s making us more dependent″ on hostile countries in the Middle East and South America, he said.

Republicans and the logging industry also criticized the endangered listing for the long-eared bat, contending it would hamper logging and other land uses that aren’t responsible for the bat’s sharp decline. The bat is found in 37 eastern and north-central states, plus Washington, D.C., and much of Canada.

The American Loggers Council, an industry group, said in a statement that changing the bat's status from “threatened” to endangered would “do nothing to reduce the mortality of the bat, but will contribute to the declining numbers of loggers in the U.S. and threaten the forest products industry.''

Citing criteria used by the Fish and Wildlife Service, “the American logger should be considered for listing as threatened or endangered and afforded the same protection,″ the group said.

Environmental groups hailed Biden's actions.

Veto of the lesser-prairie chicken measure puts the bird "on a more certain path to recovery,” said Michael Parr, president of American Bird Conservancy. “Present-day populations are thought to average a mere 32,000 birds. Every coordinated effort is needed to ensure a safer future for this iconic species.”

Jamie Rappaport Clark, president and CEO of Defenders of Wildlife, said conservationists are grateful for Biden's actions “but remain greatly troubled that his veto is the only thing standing between grossly misguided, anti-wildlife members of Congress and the future of wildlife. The American public, regardless of party affiliation, overwhelmingly supports the Endangered Species Act and believes it should be fully funded to protect species from extinction. Congress needs to wake up to this fact and cease their continual attacks.''

West Virginia's Joe Manchin was the only Democratic senator to back repeal of protections for the lesser prairie chicken, while Manchin and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., voted with unanimous Republicans to remove protections for the long-eared bat.

CVS Responds Quickly After Pharmacists Frustrated with Their Workload Don't Show Up

UNDATED (AP) — CVS pharmacists are experiencing a lot of pain on the job these days.

The company found the right prescription on Wednesday to keep its stores open in the Kansas City area and avoid a repeat of last week's work stoppage. It promised to boost hiring to ease overwhelming workloads that sometimes make it hard to take a bathroom break.

But it won’t be easy to resolve the problems that have been growing as pharmacists at CVS and other drug stores in the U.S. took on more duties in recent years and are gearing up to deliver this year’s latest flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

“It all relates to not enough dollars going in to hire the appropriate staff to be able to deliver the services,” said Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association.

Pharmacists in at least a dozen Kansas City-area CVS pharmacies did not show up for work last Thursday and Friday and planned to be out again this Wednesday until the company sent its chief pharmacy officer with promises to fill open positions and increase staffing levels.

It was one of the latest examples nationwide of workers fed up enough to take action. But unlike in the ongoing strikes at the automakers or in Hollywood, the pharmacists weren't demanding raises or more vacation, but more workers to help them.

CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault said the company is “focused on addressing the concerns raised by our pharmacists so we can continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients depend on.”

Chief Pharmacy Officer Prem Shah apologized for not addressing concerns sooner in a memo to Kansas City-area staff that was obtained by USA Today. He promised to remain in the city until the problems are addressed and come back regularly to check on the progress.

“We want you, our valued pharmacy teams, to be in a position to succeed. We are working hard to support you and are here to help and create sustainable solutions,” Shah said as he encouraged the pharmacists to continue to share their concerns even anonymously.

It's unclear why workload concerns that are common industrywide led to a work stoppage in Kansas City. The pharmacists involved are not in a union and haven't spoken publicly, so it's not entirely clear how satisfied they are with the company's response.

Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager for Gabelli Funds, said there’s a nationwide shortage of pharmacy workers, prompting companies to push long work hours with few bathroom and lunch breaks. At the same time, the industry is “not really unionized, so I wouldn’t expect a big, coordinated action” to be inspired by the Kansas City demonstration, he said.

At stores with only one pharmacist on duty, the pharmacy has to shut down every time that person leaves the area because a pharmacist must be present to supervise technicians in their work.

The American Pharmacists Association said in a statement that it supports the stand the Kansas City pharmacists took.

“Pharmacists who find themselves in situations where the welfare of others is in question should always pause, evaluate the situation, and take the steps necessary to ensure safe, optimal patient care,” the group said.

CVS Health has about 300,000 employees and runs prescription drug plans through one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits managers. Its Aetna insurance arm covers more than 25 million people, and the company has nearly 10,000 drugstores.

The company said last month that operating income at its drugstores fell 17% as reimbursement rates from patient's insurance providers for drugs remained tight. CVS eliminated about 5,000 jobs, but company officials said none of those involved dealing with customers.

Bled Tanoe, a hospital pharmacist in Oklahoma who previously worked for Walgreens, runs a social media campaign called “Pizza Is Not Working” aimed at raising awareness about the industry's working conditions. Its name comes from the pizzas that are routinely given to overwhelmed medical workers to raise morale. Tanoe said she was “wowed” by the CVS demonstration.

“They pretty much risk their reputation, their livelihood to take a stand because serving the patients is so important to them,” Tanoe said.

Amanda Applegate with the Kansas Pharmacists Association said pharmacists have always had a lot on their plate.

“When we are not valued as health care professionals, it doesn’t allow the job that needs to be done to be done," she said. "And that’s keeping you know, patients safe — right drug, right patient, right time, right dose.”

Glitch Caused Kansas, Other States, to Incorrectly Disenroll Thousands of Medicaid Recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Federal officials say a glitch caused Kansas and 29 other states to inappropriately disenroll half a million children and families from Medicaid over the last few months. This is the latest bump in the process known as Medicaid unwinding. Up to 12,000 Kansans — many of them children — were wrongly dropped from the low-income health insurance program. They lost coverage even though state officials had information showing they remained eligible. Officials say they’re working on reinstating coverage for those people. They have temporarily halted new disenrollments while they work on fixing the issue going forward. Children make up a majority of the 81-thousand total Kansans who’ve been disenrolled from Medicaid since the state resumed reviewing Medicaid rolls in the spring after a three-year pandemic pause.

Study: Efficient Soil Management Leads to Increased Ag Profits

UNDATED (HPM) — Farming practices that improve soil health might also have economic benefits for farmers. That's according to a new study from the Soil Health Institute. The study looked at 30 farms across the United States. The soil management practices included no-till, which means leaving soil undisturbed, and cover crops, plants that are primarily used to keep soil in place between growing seasons. On average, these practices increased net farm income by $65 an acre per year, says Wayne Honeycutt, the president of the soil health institute. "Not only is it more profitable, but these practices can really help (farmers) build resilience to those more extreme weather events," he said. The institute found similar results in a 2021 study that focused on 100 farms across the Midwest.

Composting Businesses Spread Across Midwest in Effort to Combat Food Waste

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Harvest Public Media) — Composting services are popping up in cities across the Midwest, working to divert food waste from landfills and reduce climate impacts. Food waste is the largest category of trash going to landfills, according to an estimate from the U-S Environmental Protection Agency. It also produces methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Community composting operations are popping up in cities across the country in an effort to keep that waste out of landfills and return nutrients to the soil. Sending less food waste to landfills saves municipalities money and reduces climate impacts. But not all cities are welcoming them, especially when neighbors complain about smells and pests. Composting advocates say city governments often don’t have updated zoning rules to specifically address composting. The challenge for cities is figuring out how to not only support compost operations but also how to regulate them before the problems start. (Read More)

KU Athletics Releases Basketball 2023-24 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) —The University of Kansas has released details about the Jayhawks basketball schedule including the date for the, so-called, Border Showdown rivalry against the University of Missouri Tigers. That game is set to air on ESPN at 4:15 Saturday, December 9th. The Jayhawks will officially begin the 2023-24 season with the 39th annual Late Night in the Phog on Friday, October 6th, in Allen Fieldhouse. After warming up with a couple of exhibition games, Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, and Fort Hays State at home in Lawrence, the Jayhawks will begin regular season play when they host North Carolina Central at Allen Fieldhouse on November 6th. KU will also face a number of challenging opponents as the season progresses including Oklahoma, West Virginia, Baylor and TCU. The intrastate rivalry between KU and Kansas State will play out in Manhattan on February 5th and in Lawrence on March 5th.

College Football Picks: 'Hoops' Schools No. 17 Duke, No. 24 Kansas, Kentucky Try to Stay Unbeaten

UNDATED (AP) — It feels a little bit like March Madness in September. Basketball blue bloods step into the spotlight in Week 5 of the college football season with No. 17 Duke, No. 24 Kansas and Kentucky all undefeated. The three have combined for 17 NCAA championships in men’s basketball and are a 12-0 on the gridiron this year. The Blue Devils get the biggest stage, facing No. 11 Notre Dame. For the first time, ESPN’s football “College GameDay” program comes to the Durham, North Carolina campus for the first time.

Travis Kelce Notes Taylor Swift's 'Bold' Appearance at Chiefs Game but Is Mum About Any Relationship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce called an appearance by Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bearslast weekend “pretty bold,” but the All-Pro tight end insisted Wednesday that he wants to keep future details about their relationship private.

Kelce discussed the pop superstar's well-publicized appearance in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.” The younger of the Kelce brothers said it was “awesome” how everyone treated Swift during her time in his suite, and he was in awe of the way the 12-time Grammy Award-winner connected with his mom, Donna.

“She looked amazing,” said Kelce, who had invited Swift to the game after trying — and failing — to gift her a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour made its stop in Kansas City. “Everybody was talking about her and in a great light. And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kelce had a game-high seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in the 41-10 victory over the Bears.

After his touchdown catch, when Kelce was supposed to break outside on the route but ducked inside to catch the perfectly thrown pass from Patrick Mahomes, cameras showed Swift pounding on the glass in celebration.

At one point, Swift even chest-bumped Kameron Saunders, one of her backup dancers and the brother of former Chiefs and current New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

Kelce and Swift were seen leaving the stadium afterward, with the two-time Super Bowl winner joking they “slid off into the getaway car.” The convertible wound up heading to Prime Social Rooftop, a place to be seen in the upscale Country Club Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, which Kelce had rented out for a postgame soiree with the rest of the team.

“I met her. She was really good. Good people,” Mahomes said before practice Wednesday, the first in the Chiefs' prep for Sunday night's game at the New York Jets. "Like Travis said, I'm going to let them have their privacy and keep it moving.”

Kelce acknowledged on his podcast Wednesday the widespread interest in him with Swift, adding that he has seen paparazzi suddenly staking out his Kansas City-area home. When his brother, Jason, asked how he knew they were paparazzi, Kelce replied: “They have a camera in their hands and they're screaming my name.”

Jersey sales for Kelce spiked before and after last Sunday's game, a spokesperson for apparel and merchandise company Fanatics told The Associated Press, making his No. 87 one of the five top-selling jerseys over the weekend.

“Sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Kelce said.

Kelce, who was not available to reporters Wednesday, is known for his public persona. He frequently attends major sports and entertainment events — Kelce and Mahomes upset the Warriors' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a made-for-TV golf match over the summer — and even starred in a reality dating show in 2016 called “Catching Kelce.”

Yet with Swift known for keeping her personal life private, Kelce apparently has decided to begin doing the same.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives," Kelce said on his podcast. "She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he added. “So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

No. 24 Kansas and No. 3 Texas Square off in Battle of Big 12 Unbeatens

UNDATED (AP) – No. 24 Kansas plays at No. 3 Texas in a battle of two of the Big 12's last three unbeaten. And it is another big chance for a program-elevating win for Kansas and coach Lance Leipold. Kansas stunned Texas in double overtime in 2021 and have been on the rise since. The Jayhawks are 4-0 for the second consecutive season for the first time in 108 years. Texas has been dominant on defense through the first four games but faces its best opposing quarterback yet in the Jayhawks' Jalon Daniels. Texas has 13 sacks and six interceptions this season. Here's an overview of this weekend's game, by the numbers.

No. 24 Kansas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) at No. 3 Texas (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Texas by 16 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas leads 17-4.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The matchup of two of the last three undefeated teams in the Big 12 is another big chance for a program-elevating win for Kansas and coach Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks stunned the Longhorns in Austin in overtime in 2021 and have been on the rise since. It is the first of consecutive games for Texas against ranked opponents. Texas plays arch rival Oklahoma next.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels vs. the Texas defensive line. Daniels is the best quarterback Texas has faced this season and brings a combination of poise, passing and mobility that makes him a unique challenge to defend. He'll need confidence to make quick decisions against a Texas defense that has 13 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: Jayhawks running back Devin Neal averages 99 yards per game, including an impressive 6.9 yards per carry, and has five touchdowns. A big game from him is vital for the Jayhawks to keep Texas' up-front pressure off of Daniels. Texas has allowed just 87 yards per game and one rushing touchdown this season.

Texas: Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is the not-so-secret weapon in the Texas passing attack, yet he still seems to get lost in the secondary for big catches. Sanders has elite hands and averages a whopping 22 yards per catch with two 100-yard games already this season. He is the first Longhorns tight end with multiple 100-yard games in a career.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas has started 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in 108 years. Texas is 4-0 for the first time since 2012...The Longhorns and Jayhawks defenses both already have six interceptions...Texas fumbled two punts and a kickoff last week against Baylor, turning it over twice...The Jayhawks scored two defensive touchdowns last week against BYU on fumble and interception returns.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre.