KCUR and collaborative partners win 11 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from 2023 contest

KCUR and its collaborative partners took home a total of 11 wins from the 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, honoring the stations’ coverage of a deadly Amtrak derailment, an investigation into contaminated groundwater, life in rural Kansas, the birth of Black radio in Kansas City, and more.

The Murrow Awards are given out every year by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), and are among the most prestigious prizes in journalism.

KCUR competes in the large market radio division of Region 5, which includes the states of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. Regional winners will advance to the national round of competition, with national winners to be announced later this summer.

“This year's winners really show off reporters who are experts in their craft — they use sound to bring the audience directly into real people's stories," says KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez. "They take you alongside them as walk through tragedy, joy and hardship. It's incredibly difficult and time consuming work, but absolutely worth it. There's no more intimate way to tell stories about human existence."

Here is a list of all the 2023 Regional Murrow Awards won by KCUR, NPR Midwest Newsroom, Kansas News Service and Harvest Public Media:

KCUR 89.3

Harvest Public Media

News series: "Drying Up: How Droughts Like the One in 2022 are Transforming Life on the Great Plains" (in partnership with the Kansas News Service)



Kansas News Service

NPR Midwest Newsroom