© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

KCUR and collaborative partners win 11 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from 2023 contest

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published May 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT
Murrow-2023
RTDNA
/

Podcasts and reporting from KCUR, NPR Midwest Newsroom, Kansas News Service and Harvest Public Media were recognized for breaking news coverage, sound, writing, and excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion.

KCUR and its collaborative partners took home a total of 11 wins from the 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, honoring the stations’ coverage of a deadly Amtrak derailment, an investigation into contaminated groundwater, life in rural Kansas, the birth of Black radio in Kansas City, and more.

The Murrow Awards are given out every year by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), and are among the most prestigious prizes in journalism.

KCUR competes in the large market radio division of Region 5, which includes the states of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. Regional winners will advance to the national round of competition, with national winners to be announced later this summer.

“This year's winners really show off reporters who are experts in their craft — they use sound to bring the audience directly into real people's stories," says KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez. "They take you alongside them as walk through tragedy, joy and hardship. It's incredibly difficult and time consuming work, but absolutely worth it. There's no more intimate way to tell stories about human existence."

Here is a list of all the 2023 Regional Murrow Awards won by KCUR, NPR Midwest Newsroom, Kansas News Service and Harvest Public Media:

KCUR 89.3

Harvest Public Media

Kansas News Service

NPR Midwest Newsroom

Tags
Kansas News Service
Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell is the Director of Institutional Giving & Communications for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at karen@kcur.org.
See stories by Karen Campbell