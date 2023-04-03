Headlines for Monday, April 3, 2023

Parental Rights Bill Passes Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that allows parents to remove their child from any classroom lesson or activity the parents view as inappropriate. The Kansas Senate voted 23-17 to pass the bill, which is a weaker version of the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” measure the governor vetoed last year. That bill would have allowed parents to challenge content in a course and stop it from being taught altogether rather than simply removing their own child from the class. Supporters say this year’s version is not a bill of rights, but it outlines in state law that parents have a right to direct the education of their children. Opponents say parents can already ask for their child to be pulled from an assignment they disagree with. Democratic Senator Dinah Sykes says the proposed law would put more pressure on overworked teachers and staff. “It's an unnecessary burden on our teachers, administrators,” Sykes said. “All of our education advocates oppose mandates for bureaucratic tasks that take time and effort from the classroom.” The bill now heads to a conference committee, where members of both chambers will work out differences in their versions of the measure.

Kansas Bill Would Ban Transgender Women from Sports Teams, Bathrooms and Shelters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A bill on its way to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk legally defines men and women as their gender assigned at birth. The bill would bar transgender women from entering women’s bathrooms, playing on women’s or girl’s sports teams or staying at domestic violence shelters in Kansas. Supporters call the measure the “Women’s Bill of Rights” but Democratic Representative Lindsay Vaughn says the bill is an attack on transgender people and she says the name is misleading. “It does nothing to protect women's rights, but instead weaponizes the rhetoric of rights to erase protections for trans and non-binary people.” Vaughn says the bill violates the rights of transgender people by defining them as a gender that is not consistent with their identity. Republican Representative Brenda Landwehr supports the plan and says it is meant to protect a woman’s right to feel safe in areas designated for them. “I cannot go into a woman's bathroom and know that a male will not walk into that bathroom,” Landwehr said. “What about my rights?” Governor Kelly has vetoed bills restricting transgender rights in the past. The bill passed in both the House and Senate with one vote less than would be needed for the Legislature to override a veto.

ACA Ruling Could Affect Maternity Care and HIV Prevention

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Health care policy experts say a federal court ruling could impact Kansans’ access to some preventative health services during pregnancy. Some Kansas doctors also worry that the measure would hinder efforts to prevent of HIV infection. A federal judge in Texas has ruled that private insurers no longer have to provide free screenings for certain pregnancy complications. One of those complications is preeclampsia. It’s one of the leading causes of maternal deaths and it disproportionately affects Black women. The bill would also allow insurance companies to charge patients for some preventative services that were previously free. That includes an HIV-prevention drug called PrEP, which can cost as much as $2,000 per month. Private insurers cover more than 70% of Kansans and doctors worry that the high retail price will make the medication unaffordable for many Kansans. The Biden administration is expected to appeal the ruling.

Kobach Backing Bill to Outlaw Land Ownership by Foreign Adversaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is urging state lawmakers to make it illegal for foreign “adversaries” to own land in Kansas. The bill would prohibit persons or corporations controlled by foreign countries deemed hostile to the United States from owning land in Kansas. Countries targeted by the bill include Iran, Russia, and China. Kobach says China’s efforts to acquire more U.S. farmland over the last decade constitute an especially serious threat to the nation’s security and its food supply. While China has recently become more aggressive in its land purchases, it still controls less than one percent of all foreign-owned land in the U.S. Foreign countries now own or lease about 40 million acres of U.S. land, including 1.2 million acres in Kansas. All but a fraction of that acreage is controlled by Canada and by European countries. Opponents of the Kansas bill say, foreign land ownership is an issue for the federal government, not state lawmakers.

Bill Lowering Child Care Regulations Passes State Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Child care regulations would be lowered in Kansas under a bill that has won Senate approval and created a debate over how best to address a shortage of day care spots without compromising safety. The 21 to 17 vote Thursday sends the measure, backed by the parents of two young children, to the Kansas House. The bill would roll back some of the changes put in place under a law named after Lexie Engelman, a 13-month-old child who suffered fatal injuries in a Johnson County day care in 2004. It would decrease training and continuing education requirements from teachers and staff in child care facilities while increasing the child-to-adult maximum ratio requirement for facilities. The state needs more than 85,000 new child care slots to meet existing demand, according to Child Care Aware of Kansas, a chapter of a national organization aimed at promoting quality child care. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, has prioritized child care in her second term and announced a task force earlier this year to study the child care system in Kansas. Her office said in a statement she would evaluate the legislation if it reaches her desk.

Kansas State Basketball Coach Tang Wins Naismith Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jerome Tang has been named the Naismith Coach of the Year. Tang was officially named winner of the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Sunday as the men’s NCAA Final Four tournament continued in Houston, Texas. Tang was chosen from a field of finalists that included Purdue’s Matt Painter, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson and Marquette’s Shaka Smart. WIBW TV reports that Tang becomes the first K-State head coach to earn the title. He joins three coaches from the University of Kansas who have won the award: Larry Brown in 1988, Roy Williams in 1997 and Bill Self in 2012. Tang was chosen as the 25th head men’s basketball coach at Kansas State in March 2022. He previously served as assistant head coach at Baylor’s from 2003 to 2022.

Wabaunsee County Woman Killed in UTV Crash

McFARLAND, Kan. (WIBW) – A woman was killed Sunday night in an UTV crash in Wabaunsee County about a mile southwest of McFarland. 23-year-old Ashley M. Seidl of Alma died in the crash just after 6:00 Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2021 Polaris utility terrain vehicle failed to negotiate a curve before it overturned ejecting the passenger. The patrol said Seidl was not wearing a seat belt. WIBW reports that 26-year-old Lester R. Johnson of Alma was the driver of the UTV. Johnson was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with minor injuries. McFarland is 35 miles west of Topeka.

KU Jayhawks Women’s Team Beats Columbia to Win WNIT Title

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR)- The Kansas Jayhawks women's basketball team won the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) championship title Saturday with a 65-59 win over Columbia. With an official crowd of 11,707 fans in Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks used their home court advantage to power them to victory. KU used an 18-3 run to close out the third quarter to create breathing room and eventually earn the win over the Lions. Taiyanna Jackson collected her fifth double-double of the WNIT and 23rd of the season with 17 points and a career-high tying 21 rebounds. Zakiyah Franklin led Kansas with 19 points with a perfect 9-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe, adding a block and two steals to her night. Chandler Prater was one point shy of a double-double with nine points, 11 rebounds and four steals in an impressive defensive effort. The win not only secured KU’s first WNIT championship title, but also gave Kansas 25 wins on the season as the Jayhawks' final record clocked in at 25-12.

