Headlines for Monday, February 27, 2023

Buttigieg Visits KCI and DeSoto Panasonic Plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) —U.S. Transportation Department Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting the Kansas City area to celebrate the opening of Kansas City International Airport's new terminal and to visit the site of the $4 billion Panasonic electric vehicle manufacturing plant in De Soto. KSHB TV reports that Buttigieg is gathering on Monday morning with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II, and other leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new KCI terminal. The terminal officially opens to travelers Tuesday. Monday afternoon, Buttigieg will meet with Representative Sharice Davids, Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and local officials for a tour of the Panasonic plant in DeSoto. Buttigieg will hold a news conference in DeSoto highlighting the creation of jobs through the electric vehicle industry. The transportation secretary will complete his trip to the area by visiting the University of Missouri-Kansas City to discuss a $2 million University Transportation Center grant focused on creating new approaches to sustainable and equitable transportation infrastructure.

Northeast Kansas Health Officials Alarmed About Sharp Rise in Norovirus Caes

OLATHE, Kan. (KMBC) - Health officials in northeast Kansas are warning about a sharp rise in Norovirus cases. KMBC TV reports that wastewater testing shows extremely high counts of the norovirus in Johnson and Douglas Counties. The norovirus produces symptoms similar a stomach flu. It’s highly contagious and health experts say people can spread the virus before they feel any symptoms and can still be contagious for as long as three days after symptoms abate. There are no treatments for the Norovirus so health officials are emphasizing the importance of hand scrubbing and other common prevention measures.

Several Tornadoes touch Down in Southwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down late Sunday afternoon in southwest Kansas, just south of Liberal. Officials at Seward County Emergency Management say four to five homes had severe damage and another 10-12 reported moderate damage. KSN reports that the tornado knocked down power-lines and trees and one person suffered minor injuries. The National Weather Service also reports two other tornados that touched down briefly Sunday afternoon in Finney County, near Garden city. Sunday afternoon and evening saw severe weather throughout the state including hail and 80 mile per hour winds in Garden City, flooding and 70 mile per hour winds in Hugoton, quarter-size hail in Ulysses and 60 mph wind gusts in Hays.

Kansas Senate Approves Elimination of Taxes on IRA Income

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) -The Kansas Senate has approved a bill eliminating state taxes on all income from retirement accounts, like Social Security and 401K accounts. The measure is now headed to the House for consideration. The change is estimated to add $260 million in tax cuts, for a total of $450 million annually. Republican Senator Mike Thompson says the measure will help keep retirees from leaving Kansas. “We're attempting to help them and help retain them in the state so they can continue to contribute to the economy in the state of Kansas,” Thompson said. Opponents argue the additional cuts are too costly for the state budget. The move to cut taxes on Social Security income has bi-partisan support in the Legislature.

Crisis Pregnancy Center Funding Bill Approved by Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas senators have voted to dramatically expand taxpayer funding for anti-abortion organizations known as crisis pregnancy centers. The bill would provide as much as $10 million a year to the controversial centers through hefty Kansas tax credits for donors. The crisis pregnancy centers try to discourage women from getting abortions. Supporters say the centers offer valuable resources for those with unintended pregnancies. But critics say they use unethical tactics and are known for using misinformation to pressure pregnant women out of seeking an abortion. Funding the centers became a key goal of Kansas anti-abortion groups after voters rejected a ballot measure last year that would’ve allowed lawmakers to ban abortion. A veto-proof majority of Senators approved the bill. It now goes to the House.

Big Battles Looming in Kansas Legislature Over Tax Cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The big cuts in state income and sales taxes approved late last week by the Kansas Senate could set the stage for a battle with Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The Republican-backed bills would replace the state’s three-tiered income tax with a flat tax. They also would exempt Social Security benefits and, by the first of next year, eliminate all sales taxes on groceries, both state and local. Combined, the tax cuts would reduce state revenue by billions of dollars. They’re deeper than the cuts proposed by Governor Kelly. Kelly has promised to veto any proposals that weakened the state's financial footing. Republican Senate President Ty Masterson says the bills, which now go to the Kansas House, are a starting point for negotiations.

Kansas Democrats Choose New Chairperson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The new leader of the Kansas Democratic Party overcame controversy to win the job over the weekend. Jeanna Repass will serve as the party’s chair during the 2024 election cycle. The party picked Repass over former lieutenant governor and one-time state treasurer Lynn Rogers. Repass also overcame controversy stemming from her recent campaign for Kansas secretary of state. A former staffer alleges in court that Repass failed to pay her for some of her work. But the majority of the party leaders say Repass, a progressive Black woman, can lead the party to victory in the 2024 elections. Repass will lead campaign efforts as Democrats try to break up the Republican Party’s supermajority in the Kansas Legislature.

Superintendent of Lawrence School District Expected to Recommend Budget that Could Close Three Elementary Schools, Repurpose One Middle School

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) – Superintendent Anthony Lewis's budget recommendation for the Lawrence school district calls for potentially closing Broken Arrow, Pinckney and Woodlawn elementary schools. It would also repurpose Liberty Memorial Central Middle School. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the school board will receive the recommendation at its meeting on Monday. The board will vote on which cuts to move forward with, including whether to conduct public hearings regarding specific school closures. The board will not vote on whether to close specific schools until after public hearings are held. The recommendation also calls for middle and high school staffing reductions.

New KCI Terminal Features Dozens of Kansas City Restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - When the new Kansas City International Airport terminal opens Tuesday, dozens of local restaurants will be represented. Local favorites like Bo Ling’s, Messenger Coffee and Boulevard Brewing Company will have outposts at the airport. Mike Steinbacher is director of operations at the O-H-M Concession Group. He says the new terminal will feature high-tech amenities like automated beer taps and payment through facial recognition and palm scanning. “Kansas City is just going to be wowed and blown away by what they see when they have a chance to get up here,” Steinbacher said. “They’re going to be truly proud of what the city’s put forth.” KCUR reports that airport concessions officials say hiring staff for the restaurants has been a challenge, because the market for service workers is so tight and the airport is in a remote location.

Kansas Families Can Now Apply for $1,000 per Student for Learning Recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas parents can now apply for $1,000 per student under a new state government program. Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP) is now open to applications from qualifying parents and guardians of Kansas students. In a news release, the governor said, "KEEP provides a $1,000 award per student to pay for various educational goods and services that promote learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities." KEEP funds can be used for various activities, including:



Day and overnight camps with academic-related curriculum (music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, math and engineering)

Curriculum and educational materials, including certain technological devices

Language classes

Musical instruments and lessons

Tutoring

Eligibility for KEEP funds is determined by financial need, and funds will be distributed to actively enrolled K-12 Kansas students between the ages of 5-18. Students whose household income is less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines are eligible. Families can learn more at www.keep.ks.gov.

Kelly says KEEP is offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Kansas Office of Recovery to provide educational activities and learning opportunities to students across Kansas to promote educational learning recovery in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars approved through the SPARK process.

