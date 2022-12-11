Watch: Drone footage reveals extent of Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas

An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas.

Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on repair and recovery. TC Energy, a Canadian firm, said that multiple vacuum trucks are being used to recover the crude.

Aerial footage reveals the extent of the damage:

Keystone oil spill.mp4

More coverage from Nebraska Public Media News:

Compiled by Daniel Wheaton. Reporting from Fred Knapp, Bill Kelly, Jackie Ourada and Aaron Bonderson. Photo and video by Tyler Kersting.

