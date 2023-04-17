Headlines for Monday, April 17, 2023

Governor Vetoes Kansas Bill on Live Deliveries During Abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a bill on Friday that could have penalized doctors accused of not providing enough care to infants delivered alive during certain kinds of abortion procedures.

In a statement on her website, Kelly, a Democrat, called the legislation “misleading and unnecessary.”

The legislation could have subjected doctors to lawsuits and criminal charges in certain kinds of abortions and in circumstances when doctors induce labor to deliver a fetus that is expected to die within minutes or even seconds outside the womb. Kelly vetoed a similar bill in 2019.

“Federal law already protects newborns, and the procedure being described in this bill does not exist in Kansas in the era of modern medicine,” Kelly said Friday. “The intent of this bill is to interfere in medical decisions that should remain between doctors and their patients."

Kansas' Republican-controlled Legislature gave final passage to the bill earlier this month, and in both chambers, the bill passed with a veto-proof majority. Still, the bill's fate has been uncertain in a legal and political climate that's made Kansas an outlier on abortion policy among states with GOP-led legislatures.

Even if abortion opponents succeed in overriding any veto, the measure could still be challenged in court and not enforced. Lawsuits have prevented Kansas from enforcing a 2015 ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure and a 2011 law imposing extra health and safety rules for abortion providers.

Kansas abortion opponents haven’t pushed to ban abortion outright despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022 that the U.S. Constitution allows it. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state constitution, and in August 2022, voters decisively rejected a proposed change to strip away protections for abortion rights.

This bill applies not only to “botched” or “unsuccessful” abortions but also when doctors induce labor to deliver a fetus that is expected to die within minutes or even seconds outside the womb, which often occurs because of a severe medical issue. The measure was similar to a proposed law that Montana voters rejected in November.

The Kansas measure is similar to laws in several other states requiring infants delivered alive during labor and delivery abortions to go to a hospital and imposing criminal penalties for doctors who don’t provide the same care “a reasonably diligent and conscientious” provider would with other live births.

In Kansas, failing to provide reasonable care for such a newborn would be a felony, punishable by a year’s probation for a first-time offender. Also, the newborn’s parents and the parents or guardians of minors seeking abortions could sue providers.

Critics of the bill have said the state would be intervening in difficult medical and ethical decisions between doctors and parents. They also said parents could be forced to accept futile and expensive care.

Supporters have said the measure was necessary, and they considered it a humanitarian issue.

Shooting of Black Teen Who Went to Wrong House Investigated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers, includes questions about whether it was racially motivated, authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, said.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Monday that his office is working with police to quickly review the case and determine if the homeowner should be charged.

“We understand how frustrating this has been, but we can assure the public that the system is working,” Thompson said in a news release. “As with any serious case submitted to our office, we will approach this case in an objective and impartial manner.”

At a news conference on Sunday, Police Chief Stacey Graves acknowledged the outpouring of anger over the shooting.

“I want everyone to know that I am listening, and I understand the concern we are receiving from the community,” Graves said.

Yarl, 16, was identified online by relatives. He was shot Thursday night when he drove to a home a few blocks away from his own to pick up his twin younger brothers. He didn't have a phone with him and went to the wrong block, his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay medical bills. By Monday morning, more than $1.1 million had been raised from 29,000 donations.

Spoonmore wrote that Yarl pulled into the driveway and rang the doorbell.

“The man in the home opened the door, looked my nephew in the eye, and shot him in the head,” Spoonmore wrote. When Yarl fell to the ground, “the man shot him again.”

Despite being shot twice, the teen was able to run to neighbors to seek help.

“Unfortunately, he had to run to 3 different homes before someone finally agreed to help him after he was told to lie on the ground with his hands up,” Spoonmore wrote.

Yarl is a gifted musician, a bass clarinetist who earned Missouri All-State Band honorable mention and who plays several instruments in the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of Kansas City, Spoonmore wrote. He’s also a member of his school’s Technology Student Association and Science Olympia Team. He hopes to attend Texas A&M to study chemical engineering.

Spoonmore said Yarl is “doing well physically” but has a lot of trauma to overcome emotionally.

“He is our miracle,” she said. “We have heard these types of stories many times, and unfortunately, most Black boys are not alive to get another chance."

Police have not identified the shooter or his race, though civil rights attorney Ben Crump told The Kansas City Star the shooter appears to be white. Information that officials have now does not point to the shooting being racially motivated, but Graves said that aspect also remains under investigation.

Graves said investigators also will consider whether the suspect was protected by “Stand Your Ground” laws, which allow for the use of deadly force in self-defense. Missouri is among around 30 states with such laws.

State Rep. Marlene Terry, a St. Louis Democrat who chairs the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, said the shooting underscores the danger of the laws.

“These laws breed a society of violence and fear while providing cover for those who harm, maim and kill others,” state Rep. Marlene Terry, a St. Louis Democrat who chairs the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, said in a statement.

“Missouri Republicans’ extreme gun laws have established a culture of fear," Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement. She said the us-versus-them mentality “makes Missourians less safe and less free, and too often, Black lives suffer the most from this fear-driven, shoot-first culture.”

A message seeking comment from Republican Gov. Mike Parson, a staunch gun rights supporters, wasn’t immediately returned.

Graves said Sunday that the homeowner was taken into custody Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold. While searching the scene for evidence, detectives found the firearm used. Law enforcement released the suspect pending further investigation after consulting with the Clay County prosecutor’s office.

Missouri law allows a person to be held up to 24 hours for a felony investigation. At that point, the person must be released or arrested and formally charged. In order to arrest someone, law enforcement needs a formal victim statement, forensic evidence and other information for a case file to be completed, Graves said.

Because of the teen’s injuries, Graves said, police haven’t been able to get a victim statement.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended the news conference, said police understand the community’s concern that the shooting could be racially motivated.

“This is not something that has been dismissed, marginalized or diminished in any way. This is something that is getting the full attention of the Kansas City Police Department," Lucas said.

Crump told The Star on Sunday that the family has retained his Florida-based law firm.

“You can’t just shoot people without having justification when somebody comes knocking on your door and knocking on your door is not justification," Crump said. “This guy should be charged.”

Crump has represented families in several high-profile cases, including those of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, as well as Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Crump said that judging by what he was told by the teen’s family, the shooter is white.

“It is inescapable not to acknowledge the racial dynamics at play,” he said.

Pompeo Declines 2024 Run for President

WASHINGTON, DC. (KCStar) — Former Secretary of State and former Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo says he will not run for president in 2024. The Kansas City Star reports that the former three-term congressman from Wichita will opt out of the race that would have put him in competition with his former boss Donald Trump. There has been widespread speculation that Pompeo would run after he toured the country on a nationwide book tour, and promoted candidates through his political action committee. Pompeo says the time is not right for him or his family but he did not rule out a future run. Pompeo would have been the second former Trump Cabinet member to enter the race to challenge the former president for the 2024 GOP nomination, joining former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her campaign in February.

Survey: Fewer Kansas Teens Smoking or Drinking Alcohol

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new survey indicates that Kansas teenagers are smoking and drinking at historically low rates. The 2023 Kansas Communities That Care survey asked about 30,000 Kansas teens about their mental health and their drug and alcohol use. 73% said they never drank alcohol at all in their lifetimes. About 6.5% of the teenagers said they had smoked tobacco at least once but that’s down from nearly 50% who said they had smoked tobacco in the late 1990's. About 9% of the respondents said they had smoked marijuana at some time in their lives. The number of students who reported feeling depressed dropped only slightly to 35% this year and the number of students who reported having thoughts of suicide decreased to 30%. About 11% of respondents said they had tried to kill themselves at some point.

Children’s Mercy Sues Over Missouri AG’s Gender Care Investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City has filed a lawsuit over the Missouri attorney general’s requests for their records on gender-affirming care. Attorneys for the hospital are asking a judge to deny Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s demands for records on any prescriptions for hormone blockers as well as any surgeries for transgender patients. The hospital says the requests are unnecessary and burdensome. In February, Bailey announced an investigation into St. Louis Children’s Hospital after allegations that the facility was providing gender-affirming care without informed consent. He has since expanded the investigation to other hospitals in Missouri. Children’s Mercy argues that Bailey has no legal authority over healthcare providers and that releasing the information would violate state and federal laws involving patient’s private medical decisions. At least 13 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors.

Proposal Could Aid DACA Kids Gain Health Insurance

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Thousands of immigrants in Kansas brought to the U.S. illegally as children, could become newly eligible for government-backed health insurance. DACA recipients, known as “dreamers,” have previously been excluded from Medicaid and Affordable Care Act health insurance plans. Now, a federal proposal to expand eligibility could help thousands of DACA recipients in Kansas gain coverage. Advocates say the recipients work and pay taxes but some of them are not able to get jobs that offer health insurance benefits. The Biden administration has announced it will remove those barriers, possibly by the end of the month. Nearly 5,000 DACA recipients live in Kansas. Nationally, almost half of them are uninsured.

Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Officially Merge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern became official on Friday (04/14), when the two companies united to become Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The merger came one month after the two railroads got approval to merge from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. The combined rail line will operate in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the first railroad to serve all three countries. With more than 19,000 miles of track, the combined railroad is still the smallest of the six largest railroads. Top officials from both companies joined with federal and Missouri state officials in Kansas City for a celebration of the merger.

Olathe Police Investigate Double Homicide

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/KPR) - Police are investigating a double homicide over the weekend in Olathe. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting near North Rogers Road and West 126th Street Saturday afternoon. They found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene; and a man who later died at a local hospital from an apparent gunshot wound. KCTV reports that this incident follows three homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, between Friday night and Saturday morning. Olathe police are requesting that anyone with information regarding the investigation is call the Olathe Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

NOAA Predicts Hot Spring and Summer in Kansas

WASHINGTON,DC (KNS) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is forecasting a warmer-than-normal spring and summer in Kansas. NOAA, issues seasonal climate predictions every three months. The agency found most of Kansas has a 30% to 40% chance of seeing above-average temperatures in April through June. Experts at the climate prediction center say that the drought in southwestern Kansas could be intensifying the state’s warmer temperatures because there is no surface water to evaporate. The US Drought Monitor recently released maps showing the drought in Kansas is larger and more severe than anywhere in the country. The agency says it expects the drought and warm temperatures to continue through April and May but hopes to see improvement by the end of June.

Russell Stover to Attempt World Record in KC for Centennial Celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Russell Stover Chocolates will try to set the record for the world’s largest box of chocolates Monday, as it celebrates the company’s 100th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the Kansas City-based company is holding a $100,000 sweepstakes giveaway. KCTV reports that the world record attempt will take place at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on April 17. Russell Stover is also partnering with Feed the Children and will host community food distribution events to raise funds throughout the year for the nonprofit.

Kansas City Prepares for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — Final preparations are underway in Kansas City, Missouri for the three-day NFL Draft that will take place at Union Station on April 27th through the 29th. It is expected to be the biggest sporting to have taken place in the city, with more spectators than the 1988 Men’s Final Four weekend when the Kansas Jayhawks won the title at Kemper Arena. Kansas City officials say the of the three-day draft will generate more than $102 million in local economic impact. Construction of the stage in front of Union Station is underway where the NFL picks will be announced.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre.


