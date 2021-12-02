The Wires in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio - November 30, 2021
Sascha Groschang's and Laurel Morgan's Kansas City duo, The Wires, has a new CD and music book out! Check out WINTER with THE WIRES for some excellent arrangements of carols for violin and cello, plus a few originals.
Join the Wires String Duo on Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m., in the release celebration of their first collection of sheet music published by Mel Bay Publishing Inc. Cozy up to 9th & State, a new venue in Kansas City located in the West Bottoms. Grab a fancy cocktail from the bar and enjoy a full performance of holiday arrangements for string duo with tales inspired by winter, the solstice and the Christmas season.
9th and State
1717 West 9th Street
Kansas City, MO 64101
http://9th and State 1717 West 9th Street Kansas City, MO 64101