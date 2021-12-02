© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

The Wires in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio - November 30, 2021

By Chub
Published December 2, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST

Sascha Groschang's and Laurel Morgan's Kansas City duo, The Wires, has a new CD and music book out! Check out WINTER with THE WIRES for some excellent arrangements of carols for violin and cello, plus a few originals.

Join the Wires String Duo on Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m., in the release celebration of their first collection of sheet music published by Mel Bay Publishing Inc. Cozy up to 9th & State, a new venue in Kansas City located in the West Bottoms. Grab a fancy cocktail from the bar and enjoy a full performance of holiday arrangements for string duo with tales inspired by winter, the solstice and the Christmas season.

 

9th and State
1717 West 9th Street 
Kansas City, MO 64101

http://9th and State 1717 West 9th Street Kansas City, MO 64101

Live Studio: Classical
Chub
See stories by Chub