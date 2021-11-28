© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

UMKC Piano Studio at the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 23, 2021

By Chub
Published November 28, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST

Three students from UMKC Conservatory of Music with their piano professor Dr. Thomas Rosenkranz came by to play some Alexander Scriabin and tell us about their upcoming Scriabin Festival where they're playing all of the sonatas of Scriabin over three concerts on December 3 and 4. Yulin Dong, a freshman at UMKC, plays Etude in Bb minor, op 8 no 11, by Scriabin. Yefueng Liu, a doctoral student at UMKC, plays the 4th movement of the 3rd Sonata by Scriabin. Jihyun Oh, a doctoral student at UMKC, plays the 10th Sonata by Scriabin.

