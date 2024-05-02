© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Watch Out For Sea Monsters at Cinema a Go-Go!

Kansas Public Radio
Published May 2, 2024 at 10:55 AM CDT
The Phantom From 10,000 Leagues (1955)
The Phantom From 10,000 Leagues (1955).

We're gonna need a bigger boat at this month's Cinema a Go-Go as we brave treacherous, sea monster-infested waters! Set course for Liberty Hall on Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. for a double feature of The Monster of Piedras Blancas (1959) and The Phantom from 10,000 Leagues (1955).

Watch in horror as residents of seaside communities meet their demise at the hands of frightening (or maybe just frighteningly awful) undersea creatures who really want to make sure they have a bad day at the beach.

The Monster of Piedras Blancas (1959)
The Monster of Piedras Blancas (1959)

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and all tickets must be purchased at the Liberty Hall box office on the night of the show. We hope to see you there!

Cinema a Go-Go is made possible thanks to Stephen H. Chronister DDS, Healing Smiles of Topeka.
