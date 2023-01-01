KPR Presents Book Club
KPR Presents Book Club: Great Circle
KPR Presents Book Club: Interior Chinatown
KPR Presents Book Club: The Perfume Thief
KPR Presents Book Club: Braiding Sweetgrass
KPR's Kaye McIntyre talks with Dr. Rebekah Taussig, author ofSitting Pretty: The View from my Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body.This virtual event was held…
The KPR Presents Book Club met May 27, 2021, to discuss "The Queen's Gambit" by Walter Tevis.
KPR's Kaye McIntyre talks with Meg Heriford, owner of The Ladybird Diner and author of Ladybird, Collected.This virtual event took place on March 31, 2021.