Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - March 17, 2023 (John Williams at 90)

Published March 17, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Film Music Friday

John Williams is arguably the most successful film composer in history, with 25 Grammy Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, five Academy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll survey the career of John Williams, with music from Jaws, Star Wars, Close Encounters, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Saving Private Ryan and more.

