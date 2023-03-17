91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - March 17, 2023 (John Williams at 90)
Published March 17, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
John Williams is arguably the most successful film composer in history, with 25 Grammy Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, five Academy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll survey the career of John Williams, with music from Jaws, Star Wars, Close Encounters, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Saving Private Ryan and more.