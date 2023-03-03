© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - March 3, 2023 (Time Travel)

Published March 3, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST
Time Machine

We're traveling through time and space on this week's Film Music Friday. Possible or not, time travel has fascinated writers and filmmakers for years, and this week we'll hear music from films featuring characters leaping back and forth in time, including The Time Machine, Back to the Future, Avengers: Endgame, Safety Not Guaranteed, Edge of Tomorrow and more.

