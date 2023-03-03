Film Music Friday - March 3, 2023 (Time Travel)

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
We're traveling through time and space on this week's Film Music Friday. Possible or not, time travel has fascinated writers and filmmakers for years, and this week we'll hear music from films featuring characters leaping back and forth in time, including The Time Machine, Back to the Future, Avengers: Endgame, Safety Not Guaranteed, Edge of Tomorrow and more.