Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - February 24, 2023 (Hans Zimmer)

Published February 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST
Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer is one of the most innovative composers working in films today. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear a sample of his work on films like Driving Miss Daisy, The Da Vinci Code, Pirates of the Caribbean and Batman Begins.

