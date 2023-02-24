91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - February 24, 2023 (Hans Zimmer)
Published February 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST
Hans Zimmer is one of the most innovative composers working in films today. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear a sample of his work on films like Driving Miss Daisy, The Da Vinci Code, Pirates of the Caribbean and Batman Begins.