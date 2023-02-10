© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
filmmusicfriday.jpg
Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - February 10, 2022 (Romantic Themes from Movies)

Published February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
casablanca.jpg

In anticipation of Valentine's Day, this week's Film Music Friday features romantic tunes from movies, including Now Voyager, Casablanca, Love Actually, The Thief of Bagdad, Much Ado About Nothing and more.

Film Music Fridays