Film Music Friday - February 10, 2022 (Romantic Themes from Movies)
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
In anticipation of Valentine's Day, this week's Film Music Friday features romantic tunes from movies, including Now Voyager, Casablanca, Love Actually, The Thief of Bagdad, Much Ado About Nothing and more.