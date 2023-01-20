© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - January 20, 2023 (The End of the World)

Published January 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
War of the Worlds

Moviemakers have toyed with the idea of the End of the World since the silent days. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear music from a few of those films, including When World Collide, Invasion USA, The Day After Tomorrow, The Core and more.

