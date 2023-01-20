91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - January 20, 2023 (The End of the World)
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
Moviemakers have toyed with the idea of the End of the World since the silent days. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear music from a few of those films, including When World Collide, Invasion USA, The Day After Tomorrow, The Core and more.