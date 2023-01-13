Film Music Friday - January 13, 2023

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
There's no particular theme for this week's Film Music Friday, so we'll listen to a wide range of outstanding film scores - from Shakespeare to family drama to westerns - including The Mission, Rio Conchos, Whistle Down the Wind, To Kill a Mockingbird and more.