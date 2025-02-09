KU Opera visits the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio to preview selections from their February 21-23, 2025 production of Strauss's Die Fledermaus. Dr. Stella Markou visits with KPR's Cordelia Brown.

Singers Audrey Nolte, Kailun Hu, Bing Jiang, Toni Rainey and Jessi Rhinehart along with Director Stella Markou, pianist Andrew Morris and conductor Nathanial Quiroz will perform the entire opera February 21-23, 2025 at the Crafton-Preyer Theatre on the KU campus.

Tickets are available in person at the University Theatre Box Office in Murphy Hall, by calling 785-864-3982, or online.

https://kutheatre.ku.edu/opera