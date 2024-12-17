Mezzo-soprano Tara Curtis performs selections in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio December 13, 2024 preceding her appearance as soloist with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra December 15, 2024.

Kansas City's Tara Curtis has performed with and at the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Trentino Music Festival, Crested Butte Music Festival, Janiec Opera Company at Brevard Music Center, and numerous roles at the University of Kansas, the Boston Conservatory and the University of Missouri.

She has sung Third Lady in Mozart’s The Magic Flute, the title role in Britten’s The Rape of Lucretia, Cornelia in Handel’s Giulio Cesare, Mrs. Herring in Britten’s Albert Herring, Mother Marie in Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites, Inez in Verdi’s Il Trovatore, Berta in Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia and Der Trommler in Ullmann’s Der Kaiser von Atlantis. Tara was the alto soloist in Beethoven’s Mass in C Major and Choral Fantasie, Handel's Messiah, Haydn's Stabat Mater, Mendelssohn's Elijah, Bach's Mass in B Minor and Cantata 140, Vivaldi's Magnificat, Brahms' Liebeslieder Waltzes, Elgar’s Sea Pictures, Mahler’s Kindertotenlieder and Bernstein’s Arias and Barcarolles.

https://www.taracurtis.com/