The Michael Spyres Family Singers previewed their concert with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio, September 7, 2024

The Spyres family, also lovingly referred to as “The Hillbilly Von Trapps,” are a veritable powerhouse of talent. Michael Spyres is quickly rising the ranks to become one of the biggest opera superstars in the world.

“To see Michael, you have to go to Vienna, Munich or Paris,” Pickett said, “or you could see him here at Hammons Hall in Springfield.”

Michael’s wife, Tara Stafford-Spyres, performs alongside him. Brother Sean Spyres is an accomplished singer in his own right, as well as operations manager for Ozarks Lyric Opera. Finally, sister Erica Spyres is a rising star on Broadway in addition to performing in national tours and commercials. Together, they will combine their incomparable skills into a one-night show featuring the best arias, duets and ensembles the music world has to offer in an alignment of the (entertainment) stars rarely seen.

Erica Spyres has starred on Broadway, National Tours, and concert stages around the world. She can also be spotted on national commercials, corporate videos, voiceovers, and jingles across the country. For her work on stage, she has been honored with an Elliot Norton Award and three IRNE Awards. Erica grew up in the Ozarks singing, acting, and playing the violin (classical and bluegrass) alongside her family who was honored as the Most Musical Family in Missouri.

Sean Spyres has performed around the world, but was born and raised in the Ozarks into a very musical family. The self-proclaimed “Hillbilly Von Trapps” performed every weekend at funerals, weddings, small store openings, and American Legion halls in the region. He currently lives in Springfield with his partner Kate Hundley, and has two children, Owyn and Elliot. Spyres is the Administrative Director of the Ozarks Lyric Opera and has been involved with the company for over 20 years. He has performed many roles including Pangloss “Candide,” Tamino “Die Zauberflöte,” and Nanki-Poo “Hot Mikado.” Behind the scenes at OLO, Spyres has directed several productions (“Trouble in Tahiti,” “Don Pasquale”) and wrote the librettos for two original children’s operas, “Alice in Wonderland: A lesson in honesty," and “The Wizard of Opera: A lesson in cooperation” that were performed for over 5,000 children in the Ozarks.

Tara Stafford-Spyres is a native of Rogersville, MO and received her BM from Drury University and MM from the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University. She has sung Opera and Recitals throughout North America and Europe with the Festival Lanaudiere in Montreal, Canada, Bad Urach Festival in Germany, Rossini festival in Wildbad,Germany, in Pesaro, Italy, Vienna, Austria, the Boyne Music Festival in Ireland, the Dartington International Festival in England, with the Moscow Chamber Orchestra in both Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia, the Utah Symphony Orchestra, Asheville Symphony, Asheville Lyric Opera, Springfield Symphony and the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.

Michael Spyres was born and raised in the Ozarks and grew up in an extremely musical family. Mr. Spyres is one of the most sought-after Tenors of his generation with 10 DVDs and 30 CDs to his name and has performed more roles than any active tenor with an astounding 83 roles in 78 separate operas. Michael has been celebrated in the world’s most prestigious international opera houses, festivals, and concert halls and is acclaimed in the widest range of repertoire. His unique career has taken him into every genre from Baroque to Classical to the 20th century, while firmly establishing himself as an expert within the Bel Canto repertoire and French Grand Opera.

