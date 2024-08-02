The Heartland Chamber Music Festival Camerata Orchestra and two string quartets bring their accomplishments to Kansas Public Radio July 31, 2024.

The Heartland Chamber Music Festival is an exciting 9 days of chamber music, orchestra, master classes, and student, faculty, and guest performances! Each summer, string players and pianists ages 12-30 are selected by audition to work one-on-one with internationally renowned faculty members who have gathered for the festival with the purpose of inspiring and nurturing the students' development.

All performances take place in Yardley Hall or Polsky Theatre at the Midwest Trust Center at JCCC. Heartland Chamber Music Festival is a partnership with Midwest Trust Center at JCCC.

Concerts are Festival Scholars & Camerata Chamber Orchestra Concert Friday, August 2 at 7:00 pm Yardley Hall JCCC Midwest Trust Center.

Student Concert I Saturday, August 3 at 2:00 pm Yardley Hall JCCC Midwest Trust Center Chamber music students ages 11-30 perform the classics. Free. Student Concert II Saturday, August 3 at 7:00 pm Yardley Hall JCCC Midwest Trust Center

