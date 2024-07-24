Third time visitor Nick May, saxophonist, brings his group Latitude 39 to the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio July 19, 2024.

The group performed selections from an upcoming engagement for the Charlotte House Concert Series. The concerts are held at private residences and Latitude 39 was sold out when the played a program called East Meets West.July 20, 2024.

“East Meets West” is a captivating program that transcends cultural boundaries, bridging the gap between Eastern and Western music and highlighting the profound influence they exert on each other. This unique musical journey takes audiences on a transformative exploration, showcasing traditional Eastern Turkmen, Armenian, and Azerbaijani pieces alongside captivating performances of modern works that reflect the rich cultural heritage of the musicians themselves. Prepare to be immersed in a tapestry of melodies, rhythms, and emotions as Latitude 39 invites you to experience the beauty of cross-cultural musical exchange, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of our

interconnected world.

https://www.charlottemusic.org/latitude-39

https://www.nickmaysax.com/

https://www.peterdaytonmusic.com/