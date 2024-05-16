Pianist Iris Choi makes her KPR debut in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio May 14, 2024

Iris is serving as instrumental collaborative pianist, currently studying under Dr. Thomas Rosenkranz at the University of Missori-Kansas City Conservatory Academy. Dr. Rosenkranz was on hand for the live interview with Cordelia Brown. A native of Hong Kong, Choi began playing the piano at the age of five. Later, at twelve, she joined the junior music program at the HKAPA, receiving professional musical training with Ms Hui Ling. As a performer, she has presented various concerts in Hong Kong, including Children's corner Debussy Mini Piano Marathon in Hong Kong Cultural Centre, as well as other public recitals held by the HKAPA. She has won numerous competitions, including the recent Piano Concerto Competition in the HKAPA, the Sixth Asian Youth Music Competition and the Hong Kong Schools Music Festivals in her teenage years. Choi has also attended a number of music festivals with the Mozarteum Summer Academy, where she studied with Prof. Robert Levin and Prof. Rolf Plagge. She has also attended the piano masterclasses taught by Zee Zee, Prof. Taihang Du, Prof. Leonel Morales Alonso, Prof. Jack Winerock. Prof. Wu Han, Prof. Graham Scott. Apart from being a soloist, she is also active in music ensembles at the HKAPA. Choi has received numerous scholarships, including Wong Cho Lam Scholarship, Pearl River Kayserburg Scholarships, Aedas Scholarships, Sir Robert Black Trust Grants for Talented Students in Non-academic Fields and the Society of APA scholarship.