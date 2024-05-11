Kansas Public Radio veteran live performer Po Sim Head brought her Polish friend Agnieszka Lasko to preview their upcoming four hands piano concerts May 8, 2024.

The two pianists will play together at the Lawrence Public Library on May 9, 2024 and at the Kansas State University Union Hall May 16, 2024 at 6:00pm.

Dr. Fanny (Po Sim Head) is a passionate pianist and musicologist who is dedicated to rediscovering lesser-known musicians and their compositions. She hails from Hong Kong, where she earned her undergraduate degree in Music Composition and Production from Hong Kong Baptist University. Dr. Fanny then pursued her master's degrees in Piano Performance and Musicology from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and her doctorate degree in Piano Performance and Pedagogy from the University of Kansas, where she studied under the renowned pedagogue Dr. Scott McBride Smith. Dr. Fanny is an active member of academia, frequently presenting at various music conferences and contributing articles to Interlude.hk. She has also established a website that offers invaluable teaching resources for young piano teachers and students. With over 20 years of teaching experience, Dr. Fanny has helped her students become active participants in piano recitals, festivals, and competitions. She is an active member of local music teacher associations and is often invited to judge local and international competitions.

Agnieszka Lasko completed her studies at the Music Academy in Łódź, Poland. In 2019 she participated alongside Elżbieta Tyszecka in the world premiere recording of Aleksander Tansman’s Piano Four Hands Music (Acte Préalable). Agnieszka Lasko lectures on original methods for teaching children at the early stages of their piano education. Among her many presentations, she was featured at the National Conference ‘Partnership in Music’ the Fryderyk Chopin University of Music in Warsaw, Poland, the 10th and 11th World Piano Conference in Novi Sad, Serbia where she taught Special WPC Master Classes, the Hands-On Research Symposium at the University of Aveiro, Portugal, at the Kansas Music Teachers Association Virtual State Conference, at the seminar at the Music Academy in Łódź and at the EAFIT University in Medellín, Colombia.

https://agnieszkalasko.com/en/

https://www.posimhead.com/