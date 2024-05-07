The Mid America Performing Arts Alliance (MAPAA) previews excerpts in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio from their Operatic Expressions concert at St. Lawrence Catholic Center on the Kansas University campus May 3, 2024

MAPAA Co-founder and Executive Director Jesse Henkensiefken brought in a group of singers who performed local concerts called Operatic Expressions. We heard Soprano Lauren Auge,

Mezzo-Soprano Courtney Fletcher

Tenor Hugo Vera and Baritone Paul Hindemith.

Tetiana Tessman, MAPAA Co-founder and Artistic Director, played the piano and Trevor Good was page turner.

https://www.mapaa.org/