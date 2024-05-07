© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

The Mid America Performing Arts Alliance (MAPAA) previews excerpts in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio from their Operatic Expressions concert at St. Lawrence Catholic Center on the Kansas University campus May 3, 2024

Published May 7, 2024 at 4:21 PM CDT
Feloniz Lavato-Winston

MAPAA Co-founder and Executive Director Jesse Henkensiefken brought in a group of singers who performed local concerts called Operatic Expressions. We heard Soprano Lauren Auge,
Mezzo-Soprano Courtney Fletcher
Tenor Hugo Vera and Baritone Paul Hindemith.
Tetiana Tessman, MAPAA Co-founder and Artistic Director, played the piano and Trevor Good was page turner.
https://www.mapaa.org/

