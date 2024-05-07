Samantha Jones and pianist Amanda Arrington visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio May 2nd, 2024

Samantha writes: I have the incredible opportunity to sing Violetta in Verdi’s LA TRAVIATA this summer in Eureka Springs, but I still need to raise some funds to get there. I’m having a fundraiser recital on Sunday May 5th in Manhattan and am putting a lot of effort into getting the word out. The springtime program features my favorite selections from Hugo Wolf’s MÖRIKE-LIEDER and various settings of e.e. cummings poetry, most of which are by contemporary women composers. I will be giving this recital with my favorite pianist, Amanda Arrington. I am very passionate about the music in this recital.