© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

Samantha Jones and pianist Amanda Arrington visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio May 2nd, 2024

Published May 7, 2024 at 2:02 PM CDT
Chubias

Samantha writes: I have the incredible opportunity to sing Violetta in Verdi’s LA TRAVIATA this summer in Eureka Springs, but I still need to raise some funds to get there. I’m having a fundraiser recital on Sunday May 5th in Manhattan and am putting a lot of effort into getting the word out. The springtime program features my favorite selections from Hugo Wolf’s MÖRIKE-LIEDER and various settings of e.e. cummings poetry, most of which are by contemporary women composers. I will be giving this recital with my favorite pianist, Amanda Arrington. I am very passionate about the music in this recital.

Live Studio: Classical