The NAVO Arts Trio visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on April 12, 2024, to preview selections performed at their concert on April 13, 2024 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park, KS

NAVO Inc. is comprised of internationally recognized artists who have made their home in Kansas and share their talent to create unique programs that challenge, entertain, and enrich the lives of communities in the Midwest. The organization is dedicated to inspire underserved communities, as well as work in partnership with local charities.

NAVO's mission is to establish and foster world-class level of performances in the Midwest region by bringing together artists from the area with those who have performed around the globe.

With innovative combinations of arts and technology, NAVO offers educational projects in schools and provides collaboration opportunities for arts students.

https://www.navoarts.com/

https://www.stellamarkou.com/

https://music.ku.edu/people/ingrid-stolzel