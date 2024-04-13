Clarinetist Dr. Larkin Sanders brings her talents and clarinets to the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio April 10, 2024.

Dr. Larkin Sanders is a native of Branson, Missouri, and currently lives in Kansas City, Missouri where she is the clarinet instructor at Washburn University, owns the Clever Clarinetist (a clarinet specialty store), is the Executive-Artistic Director of the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra, and is an active performer. As a chamber music and entrepreneurship specialist, she manages and performs with Porch Music KC, the Bluestem Faculty Quintet at Washburn University, and more. In addition to a variety of chamber ensembles, she also performs with the Springfield Symphony, Topeka Symphony, and other regional orchestras. Dr. Sanders serves on several nonprofit boards such as the American Single Reed Summit (Vice President) and Charlotte House Series. Dr. Sanders is a performing artist for Henri Selmer Paris, D’Addario & Co., Brian Corbin Clarinet Products, and she is a Silverstein Pro Team Artist.

