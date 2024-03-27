The United States Air Force woodwind ensemble, The Academy Winds, visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio March 21, 2024.

It was an honor to have the United States Air Force Academy Winds in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio when they blew through Kansas on March 21, 2024. KPR’s Cordelia Brown reminds us that the armed forces are not just about bombs and tanks, but also professional musicians and an eye towards retainment and recruitment. Technical Sargent and percussionist Kathryn Yuill spoke about American pianist and composer Amy Beach, (1867-1944). We heard America the Beautiful, America from West Side Story, and Pastorale for Woodwind Quintet by Amy Beach. Bassonist Sargent Christopher Jackson speaks about the space exploration program. These musicians are stationed in Colorado Springs, CO USA.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amy_Beach

https://www.music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Academy-Band/Ensembles/Academy-Winds/