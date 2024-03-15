© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Friends of Chamber and Heartland Young Artist Project March 15, 2024 with Cordelia Brown

Published March 15, 2024 at 11:09 AM CDT

On Saturday, March 9th, I traveled to the Rolling Hills Presbyterian church in Overland Park, KS to record 5 groups of young musicians at their spring recital for the Friends of Chamber and Heartland Young Artist Project. Forty-Seven Years Inspiring Lives Through Chamber Music. Cordelia Brown visited with artistic directors Jackie Lee and co-artistic director Dmitri Atapine. Chub Smith
Read more here!

https://www.chambermusic.org/history

