Pianist Nicholas Susi visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on March 7, 2024

Pianist Nicholas Susi performed in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on March 7, 2024. He held a Collegiate Masterclass and solo recital at Swarthout Hall on the KU campus, the evening of March 7. Bradley Petzold was on hand to tell Cordelia Brown and her listeners about a Charlotte House concert of French music from 1910-1913 Saturday March 9, 3:30 pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City in Lenexa. Wine and Hor d’oeuvres will be served before and after the engagement.

Dr. Nicholas Susi enjoys a multifaceted career living out his deep love of music. He recognizes that Classical music has been a transformative force in his life, and seeks to share its power with others through his teaching and performing.

Dr. Susi is a former student of KPR’s beloved former piano chair, Jack Winerock.

https://www.nicholas-susi.com/

https://www.charlottemusic.org/

https://music.ku.edu/people/jack-winerock