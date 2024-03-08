© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Pianist Nicholas Susi visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on March 7, 2024

Published March 8, 2024 at 2:46 AM CST
Pianist Nicholas Susi performed in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on March 7, 2024. He held a Collegiate Masterclass and solo recital at Swarthout Hall on the KU campus, the evening of March 7. Bradley Petzold was on hand to tell Cordelia Brown and her listeners about a Charlotte House concert of French music from 1910-1913 Saturday March 9, 3:30 pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City in Lenexa. Wine and Hor d’oeuvres will be served before and after the engagement.

Dr. Nicholas Susi enjoys a multifaceted career living out his deep love of music. He recognizes that Classical music has been a transformative force in his life, and seeks to share its power with others through his teaching and performing.

Dr. Susi is a former student of KPR’s beloved former piano chair, Jack Winerock.

https://www.nicholas-susi.com/

https://www.charlottemusic.org/

https://music.ku.edu/people/jack-winerock

