September In-Studio Recap: Kuok-Wai Lio

Morning Classical host Cordelia Brown kept KPR's Fall Membership Drive entertainment slate full with three groups of guest musicians during her show. On September 27, she welcomed pianist Kuok-Wai Lio to the Live Performance Studio and encouraged listeners to donate to KPR to allow our work with local musicians to continue.

Pieces by Shubert and Bach were included in Kuok-Wai Lio's program.

A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music under Gary Graffman, pianist Lio Kuok-Wai is a recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant administered by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Career Advancement Award given by the Musical Fund Society of Philadelphia, Scholarship Awards by the Macau Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Feltsman Piano Foundation.

Praised by the Vancouver Sun as a "musician's musician,” the Macau-born pianist whose dedication, intelligence and artistic accomplishments have already earned him a splendid reputation in the classical music field. He has performed at venues such as Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Tonhalle Zürich, Herkulessaal in Munich, Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, Daiichi Semei Hall in Tokyo, and many others.

Enjoy a selection of excerpts from Kuok-Wai Lio's KPR Live Studio performance in the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.

