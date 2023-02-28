The NAVO Trio visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio February 22, 2023

NAVO Trio combines the virtuosic talents of three internationally recognized musicians with careers that have taken them throughout North America, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia both as soloists and chamber musicians. Friends and collaborators since 2013, NAVO Trio formed to research and promote music by female and nonbinary composers. The Trio has recently been awarded a Grant from the Barlow Foundation to commission a new work from Chinese Canadian composer Alice Ping Yee Ho.

Today's program pays homage to many innovative women composers that marked history at various times. NAVO Trio's repertoire spans centuries of music and represents women from a variety of cultures.

NAVO Trio: Margaret Marco, oboe; Véronique Mathieu, violin; Ellen Sommer, piano