See the Coverage Map for more details

Live Studio: Classical

The AdZel Duo with Clarinetists Mariam Adam and Stephanie Zelnick visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio, February 3, 2023.

Published February 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST
KU Music Department's special guest this week is clarinetist Mariam Adam, who's had a long professional career especially in Paris and from Vanderbilt University, where she teaches. She and her duet partner Stephanie Zelnick, who is KU's clarinet professor, have the AdZel Duo. They have played all over the world, sharing the beauty of music featuring just two clarinets together. They begin with a piece by Felix Mendelssohn.

They were featured this past weekend in the Lied Center performance of the Prairie Winds, Crossroads, and the KU Wind Ensemble.

