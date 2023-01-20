Clarinetist Jose Franck Ballester in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio January 19, 2023

Jose Franck Ballester came to play clarinet for us this Thursday morning, January 19th. He played a hauntingly beautiful Argentine clarinet solo about a young woman who had drowned in the sea. This Saturday, January 21st, he'll join other members of the bespoke group Festive Hungarica onstage at the Folly Theater in downtown Kansas City for some rustic classical Hungarian music by Bartok, Dohnanyi, Popper and Kodaly.

https://www.chambermusic.org/2022-2023/festive-hungarica