The Wires in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio - August 9, 2022

Cellist Sascha Groschang and violinist Laurel Morgan Parks played in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio. This classical duo will bring us their latest originals inspired by local art.

"We have a new series where we're premiering 12 new works over a series of six concerts. We're working with an art gallery and the artists on exhibition over the year and basing our pieces on their works. We will present them in concerts at each of the closing receptions and our first is August 13."

