Heartland Chamber Music Festival Scholars in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio August 4, 2022

The Heartland Chamber Music Festival Scholars performed in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio. It's become a summer tradition. These 24 string players present the first two movements of Edvard Grieg's Holberg Suite, the Praeludium and Sarabande. A string quartet of Festival Scholars, young up and coming musicians from the 2022 Heartland Chamber Music Festival in Kansas City. With the 2nd and 3rd movements of the String Quartet No 3 by Dmitri Shostakovich. Violinists Augusta Schubert and Dmitrii Tabala, Violist Victor Diaz, and cellist Cole Leonard. The opening movement from Johannes Brahms' First String Sextet, opus 18. With Festival Scholars from the 2022 Heartland Chamber Music Festival in Kansas City. Violinists Haydn Jones and Elizabeth Burch. Violists Tianrui Hu and Wenjing Chen. Cellists Joel Shimada and James Farquhar. https://www.heartlandchambermusic.org/