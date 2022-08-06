© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

Heartland Chamber Music Festival Scholars in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio August 4, 2022

By Chub
Published August 6, 2022 at 2:47 AM CDT

The Heartland Chamber Music Festival Scholars performed in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio. It's become a summer tradition. These 24 string players present the first two movements of Edvard Grieg's Holberg Suite, the Praeludium and Sarabande. A string quartet of Festival Scholars, young up and coming musicians from the 2022 Heartland Chamber Music Festival in Kansas City. With the 2nd and 3rd movements of the String Quartet No 3 by Dmitri Shostakovich. Violinists Augusta Schubert and Dmitrii Tabala, Violist Victor Diaz, and cellist Cole Leonard. The opening movement from Johannes Brahms' First String Sextet, opus 18. With Festival Scholars from the 2022 Heartland Chamber Music Festival in Kansas City. Violinists Haydn Jones and Elizabeth Burch. Violists Tianrui Hu and Wenjing Chen. Cellists Joel Shimada and James Farquhar. https://www.heartlandchambermusic.org/

Live Studio: Classical
Chub
See stories by Chub