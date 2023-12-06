© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
When Experts Attack!

When Experts Attack #51: A.I. is an elephant in the classroom

Published December 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST
When Experts Attack

Kathryn Conrad, KU professor of English, says artificial intelligence can no longer safely be ignored in academia. It’s better, she believes, to try to establish some guideposts in a wild and wooly AI frontier.

When Experts Attack!
Latest Episodes